Former Georgia offensive guard Ben Cleveland was selected by the Baltimore Ravens as the 94th overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft. At the time, he was the sixth Georgia offensive lineman drafted since 2018.
As a Bulldog, Cleveland started at right guard in all nine regular-season games in 2020, and in seven in 2019. He started 27 of 45 total games during his career at Georgia.
In his last three seasons at Georgia, he allowed zero sacks and only 12 quarterback pressures in 606 total pass-blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.
Listed at 6-foot-6, 335 pounds, the offensive lineman exhibited surprising athleticism for his size at Georgia’s pro day on March 17 with an unofficial 4.85 40-yard dash.
Cleveland also was invited to this year’s Senior Bowl, but sprained his ankle in practice, leaving him unable to participate in the remainder. He suffered another injury in 2018 when he fractured his fibula in the fourth game of the season.
The Ravens’ offensive line has seen a number of losses in their last few seasons, and have been utilizing a makeshift lineup in the meantime. With the trade of Orlando Brown Jr. and the retirement of Marshal Yanda, the Ravens have recently struggled to pull together a successful offensive line.
Cleveland’s added talent will give the Ravens a number of options on the offensive line.
“He’ll definitely have a chance to compete at left guard,” said Ravens head coach John Harbaugh in a virtual press conference. “It gives us the chance to possibly to move Bradley [Bozeman] to center.”
Harbaugh said revamping Baltimore’s offensive line in the offseason was a priority. Cleveland’s size and stellar pass protections will give him an opportunity to start as soon as the upcoming season.
With offseason additions of Cleveland, Kevin Zeitler and Alejandro Villanueva, the Ravens offensive line will look significantly different than it did last year.
The Ravens have historically had success in starting offensive linemen who were drafted in the mid-to-late rounds. In 2020, Bradley Bozeman, Tyre Phillips, Ben Powers and Brown Jr. all saw ample time on offense and were drafted in the sixth, third, fourth and third rounds, respectively.
Cleveland will join former Bulldogs long snapper Nick Moore and tight end Eli Wolf in Baltimore.
Cleveland adds size, speed and solid protection to Baltimore’s offensive line: exactly what the Ravens sought this offseason. He has the potential to prove his professional-level talent in the upcoming months and to be an NFL starter in the 2021 season. But he’ll have to beat out several more experienced players to do so.