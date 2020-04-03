Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart was already trying to get used to a unique offseason of recruiting before the novel coronavirus pandemic began to influence the day-to-day operations of collegiate sports.
The dead period for football recruiting — where a college coach can’t have face-to-face contact with college-bound athletes or their parents and is forbidden to watch student-athletes compete or visit their high schools — was scheduled from Feb. 3-29. That’s significantly different from the previous two years, where the dead period only consumed three days in February.
Smart said the new dead period created a unique challenge for his coaching staff. He said that February is typically a big month for recruiting, as recruits and their families will visit Georgia’s campus on Saturday’s and Sunday’s.
When the dead period ended didn’t help matters either, according to Smart.
“Timing-wise, we got a raw deal because when [recruiting] came back active in March, we were on spring break,” Smart said. “So two of our weekends that would have been active were tied to spring break where our staff, our players, our campus was dead. Nobody was here.”
Since Georgia’s spring break, scheduled the week of March 9-13, much has changed. On March 13, the NCAA banned coaches from any in-person recruiting and suspended all official or unofficial school visits until April 15 amid the increasing concern for COVID-19.
Smart completely understands why that had to happen, but it doesn’t make recruiting any easier for him. There’s no way to make up the unanticipated lost time.
“During February, you had to look at it like ‘How can I recruit without them coming to campus?’” Smart said. “Well, lo and behold, that's how we're having to recruit the total time now.”
On April 1, one day after Smart’s comments regarding the suspension of in-person recruiting until April 15, the NCAA announced to extend the suspension until May 31. The NCAA said via Twitter that it would “continue to be guided by experts to determine whether the date needs to be extended.” So another extension from the NCAA remains on the table.
The suspension until April 15 had already shifted the way Smart and his coaching staff go about recruiting. It forced a different approach in more than just the way he communicates with recruits.
“For us, it's really been FaceTime communication, talking to family members [and] checking on the well-being of everybody we recruit,” Smart said. “We're not making it about selling Georgia as much as it is, 'Hey, what's going on in your community now? How's your high school dealing with this? How are your grandparents? How are your parents doing?' [We just] make it personal and try to talk to them.”
Like all other Division 1 college football coaches, Smart will have to use this new recruiting technique until at least May 31.
The suspension raises the question as to whether many recruits will be forced to decide what school to go to without even visiting its campus, which is becoming more likely with every necessary extension from the NCAA.
“I know these kids are getting bombarded [with calls] because recruiting is a competitive market,” Smart said. “They're getting a lot of calls because a lot of college coaches don't have anything going on right now.”
