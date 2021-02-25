Having come off of an event altered by poor weather, Georgia men’s golf knows how much personal comfort impacts performances.
However, some said what they faced during the Florida Gators Invitational is not close to the worst conditions they have experienced. Junior Trent Phillips has an unusual hand wear habit now because of an experience as a junior golfer.
“I was in Pinehurst, [North Carolina] and it was probably about 100 degrees outside,” Phillips said. “I wasn’t wearing gloves, and I had grips that were kinda slick. I let go of the club, and since then I wear two gloves because that was catastrophic.”
Alternatively, redshirt junior John Catanzaro fondly remembers a qualifying round in the snow.
“Actually, on Snapchat, we just got a memory from playing in the snow … that [condition] is weird because it gives me a little tingle in my hands when I hit the ball,” Catanzaro said. “The cold is bad though because, for me personally, I can’t swing with two or three jackets on. I don’t feel like I play my best golf.”
Both Phillips and Catanzaro condemned playing golf in rain gear. They claimed it hinders their overall movement, but because of that decision they often struggle to keep all of their gear dry.
“Another qualifier my freshman year was kind of a wash-out because it was raining all day. [Head coach Chris Haack] said it was going to stop, but it felt like I jumped in a pool when I walked out on the golf course,” Catanzaro said. “There was a howling wind too, and my group was just goofing around because it was raining so hard you couldn’t hit the ball. We were just having fun.”
Associate head coach Jim Douglas said that a positive attitude in bad weather conditions can go a long way in terms of performance.
“If your guys have the right mindsight, they can create some distance with the bad players,” Douglas said. “You can’t control where the golf ball goes once it leaves the clubface. In bad weather, I love watching it as a coach because anything can happen.”
Wind and rain, however, are often a golfer’s greatest opponents.
“I wouldn’t say playing in the rain is sought after. I wouldn’t say it’s fun,” Phillips joked.
During an AJGA tournament in Texas, Phillips recalled playing through near-freezing temperatures and 25 mph wind.
“I couldn’t feel one thing on my body. I was frozen solid,” Phillips said. “I mean people were dropping out and quitting it was so bad. It was miserable. When I got done, I took a shower and it took me 30 minutes to finally feel my body.
Since 2001, the SEC championship has been played at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simon’s, Georgia. Douglas said that the decision to permanently move it there came, in part, from poor weather at two SEC championships in the late 1990s.
“The SEC championship at Kentucky in 1998. The practice day was a beautiful 65 degrees. The actual tournament though, it was something like 38 degrees with misting rain and sleet,” Douglas said.
Douglas said that on that day, he watched players use a driver to tee off on a par-3 in order to combat the wind. He added that it was the worst conditions he has ever experienced.
“I don’t think my shoes ever weighed that much,” he said.