Just four years ago, Georgia freshman Phoebe Awoleye couldn’t serve a volleyball over the net. She now leads the SEC in service aces and serves as one of the Bulldogs’ top contributors on both offense and defense.
Awoleye played a number of different sports throughout her childhood including tennis, basketball, swimming and track. While she had an athletic background, it wasn’t until the summer before her freshman year of high school that she touched a volleyball.
That summer, Awoleye attended a camp at A5 Volleyball Club in Roswell, Georgia, wearing her older sister’s Walton High School T-shirt. Coincidentally, Walton’s volleyball head coach Suzanne Fitzgerald also coached at A5 and was in attendance that day.
While Awoleye went into the camp with no volleyball experience or skills, her size was a major asset. At 6-foot-2 as a freshman, she had no trouble getting the coaches’ attention. For Fitzgerald, though, it wasn’t necessarily her stature that initially set her apart.
“Physically she was strong and powerful and had good height for her young age,” Fitzgerald said. “But it was that calm demeanor, that maturity that like struck me first.”
Fitzgerald invited Awoleye to Walton’s tryouts and put her on the varsity squad as a freshman. Under Fitzgerald’s leadership, Walton won five of the previous six state championships leading up to Awoleye’s freshman year, and just a few months prior, she didn’t even know the school had a team.
“Our high school program is super competitive and the training is extremely rigorous,” Fitzgerald said. “For me it was, does she have the discipline and the temperament to handle that kind of training without really knowing the game, and the answer in my mind was yes.”
While the rest of the team practiced running plays, Phoebe would work on her own, doing basic drills to build fundamental skills like serving and blocking. She would watch current teammates Dalaney Hans and Meghan Froemming from the sidelines and learn from what they did.
As the years went on and Awoleye’s skills became sharper, increased playing time offered more chances to have an impact in Walton’s competitions. By her senior year she led the team in blocking, averaging 1.4 blocks per set.
“To me, that was just getting her that final touch before she went off to college,” Fitzgerald said. “Stepping into that ‘I’m no longer watching and learning, I’m actually doing and leading.’”
Just three years after first stepping on a volleyball court, Awoleye received second team Under Armour All-American honors and led Walton to its fifth consecutive state title, just in time to graduate early and begin her career at Georgia.
Awoleye has seemed to carry that momentum from high school into her collegiate game, as she has played a major role in Georgia’s operation throughout the young 2020 season. The freshman leads the team in blocking, averaging one block per set in the team’s first four matches.
Despite her sudden rise to stardom, Awoleye hasn’t lost that calm, mature demeanor that attracted coaches in the first place, and her teammates notice it too.
“She’ll just make some super gnarly plays and ... we go crazy,” said fellow middle blocker Sage Naves. “And she just turns around and smiles and that’s it. It’s pretty funny.”
Attending that volleyball camp opened a lot of doors for Awoleye, and she hopes to one day use her management information systems and international business degrees to offer that same opportunity to other people.
“I do want to stay in the volleyball world, but the business side of the volleyball world, and just like growing volleyball in Nigeria where my parents are from and where I’m from,” Awoleye said.
For now though, Awoleye is focused on growing Georgia’s defense.
