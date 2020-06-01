The “Rivierderby,” a world-renowned rivalry match between German soccer clubs Borussia Dortmund and Schalke, usually draws in around 80,000 fans, the most of any soccer game on earth. This year, Dortmund won 4-0 before an empty stadium.
“There is no noise. You shoot at the goal, you make a great pass, you score and nothing happens. It's very, very weird,” Dortmund manager Lucien Favre told the BBC.
Instead of thousands of fans gathering every match day, the stadiums of teams in the Bundesliga — Germany’s top soccer league — are empty. But the games go on anyway as the league finishes its season amid operational changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
It’s a big shift for the Bundesliga, which enjoys the best league-wide attendance in the world, as reported by Forbes. After pausing its season on March 13, the league resumed action on May 16, making it the first major European soccer league to get back to the pitch. The final matches of the season will be played on June 27.
Defending champions Bayern Munich lead the league by seven points with five matches left this year.
While fans are not permitted in games, there is a 300-person limit for security, players, coaches and officials, as reported by USA Today.
Under usual circumstances, teams left the locker room and stepped on the field right beside each other. They shook hands and then matches got under way. New protocols have the teams entering the field separately and without pre-game niceties.
While empty stadiums and new protocols are changing match days, the Bundesliga has taken steps to keep players and staff safe throughout the week leading to games as well.
Players and staff are tested twice a week, and those who test positive are put in isolation for two weeks. Coaches and substitutes wear masks on the sidelines while substitutes are distanced from one another on the bench.
Following athletes’ two-month break between competitive matches, fitness is a concern leading up to the Bundesliga championship.
In response FIFA, which organizes the World Cup and governs soccer leagues around the world, approved a temporary amendment to the rule limiting a team to three substitutions per game.
Under the amended rule, teams can make five changes during a match, but only have three opportunities to make those changes to help preserve the flow of the game.
The Bundesliga has utilized the amendment, and other leagues may adopt it as well when they resume activities.
While the 2020 season is far from its normal operations, clubs and TV stations are trying new things to make viewer’s experiences of Bundesliga matches as normal as possible.
When clubs Red Bull Leipzig and FSV Mainz met on May 24, fans watching on FOX Sports experienced artificial crowd noise generated by the TV broadcast. Meanwhile, players on the field were left to the sounds of the game, unable to hear the added chants and cheers.
After-goal celebrations were slightly less flamboyant, but the athletes’ joy and competitive drive appeared to be relatively unaffected by the changes.
To further obscure the strange reality, Mainz put up large banners over empty seats to help viewers forget the absence of fans.
Other major European leagues are beginning to follow the Bundesliga’s lead. According to CBS Sports, England’s Premier League, Italy’s Serie A and Spain’s La Liga plan to return to action this month.
