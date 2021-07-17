After making the life changing decision to amputate his leg at the age of 20, Jarryd Wallace did not know if he would ever run again. Now, the three-time world champion and Athens, Georgia, native is set to represent his country on the biggest stage, qualifying for his third-straight Paralympics.
Raised in sports
As the son of former Georgia track standout Sabina Wallace and University of Georgia women’s tennis head coach Jeff Wallace, competition runs in his blood. Reflecting on his early career, Jarryd credits his parents for inspiring him to become the star he is today.
“Growing up we always did local fun runs and 5k’s on Saturday mornings, just kind of a family tradition,” Wallace said. “I think it wasn't until probably second or third grade that I realized that not every family woke up at 6:30 Saturday morning and did a little fun run.”
Once a competitive tennis player, Wallace picked up track and cross country when he attended Oconee County High School, where he won a pair of state titles in the 800m and 1600m.
Unfortunately for his national championship-winning father, he then chose to lay down the tennis racket to pursue running full time.
A life-changing diagnosis
After earning an athletic scholarship to UGA, Wallace was diagnosed with compartment syndrome, a condition in which blood and oxygen flow to muscle cells is inhibited.
Following a surgery to relieve some of the pressure, a suture ruptured, allowing blood to seep into his leg and destroying 60 percent of his muscle.
An extraordinary sacrifice, amputating his leg allowed Wallace to revive his dream of becoming a world class athlete, but there lay a long road ahead. Before surgeons could even operate, he was back in the weight room working with a team of UGA physicians and trainers to rebuild the strength he had lost.
“It’s been amazing to have had the University of Georgia and the athletic department come around me in that time that was very hard for our family,” Wallace said.
He credits two men in particular that have been with him every step of the way on this journey.
“Mike Dew pretty much headed up my rehab from day one and was with me every single day — for hours on end, just a huge support for me in that regard and [was] someone who's just become a dear friend," Wallace said. "He's the guy that taught me how to walk again.”
His strength coach, Josh Rucci, has been with him throughout all of the surgeries, working with Wallace while he was in crutches to now where he has been “hitting some amazing Olympic lifts and performing at a high level.”
“He's become a brother of mine, and he’s just been an amazing friend and mentor,” Wallace said. “Those are the two that have just been with me from day one and have just been faithful champions of my vision and my dream of becoming a Paralympian champion and world record holder.”
Running towards Tokyo
Turning towards this summer’s Paralympic games in Tokyo, Wallace has entered the homestretch of a final six weeks of intensive training and preparation before departing Aug. 22.
“In order to run fast, you must train fast,” Wallace said. “I’m training at an extremely high level. Every day, every session, I'm pushing my body almost to the point of being injured, almost to the breaking point.”
Japan is Wallace’s “second home.” He has spent a great deal of time there working with Japanese prosthetics company XiBorg to engineer and test a new series of running blades for parathletes.
Before the COVID-19 outbreak, he was working with filmmakers on a documentary detailing the discrepancies that exist in the prosthetic industry.
“Most people don't think that they can get [blades] because they're not for the average Joe if you will,” Wallace said. “But that's a story we want to change, and there's obviously things that we're continuing to work on to help push that narrative and help change that perspective and create opportunities for people to access that technology in a more efficient and cost effective manner.”
Wallace is thrilled to represent the US at this year’s games. He jokes that the hardest races that he has ran in his career have been at the trials to make the team.
“We as a country, the US, always brings the best athletes to that event,” Wallace said. “So to be able to have my name selected for the third time and go to my third game is absolutely unbelievable.”
When asked about the prospect of competing in the first Paralympics without fans, Wallace had this to say:
“'There's nothing like [fans]. There's nothing that can truly replace [them], but at the same time, I always tell people: Whether there’s people in the stands or not, the tracks are the same shape — it's the same shot size, same distance," Wallace said. "100 meters is 100 meters. It doesn't matter who's in the stands or who's watching on television."
While Wallace says he has been fortunate to have such an amazing career that allows him to travel and see the world, he is always grateful to come back to “home base.”
“I think [Athens] is one of the best kept secrets in the world," Wallace said. "It's an amazing college town. It's quiet, it's a really, really great place to raise a family.”
When he’s not putting in time training, you may catch him enjoying a Cuban sandwich at his favorite cheat day location, Cali-N-Titos, just a walk down Lumpkin Street from Spec Towns Track.
After fifth and sixth place finishes in his last two Paralympic appearances, the former Bulldog is looking to bring his first medal home to Athens when he competes in 100-meter and 200-meter races Aug. 27.