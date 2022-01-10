Stetson Bennett is used to being the underdog. From coming to Georgia in 2017 as a walk-on and playing for the scout team, to his time in Mississippi at Jones College, the Bulldogs’ quarterback has always had to work for what comes to him.
On Monday night, when Bennett takes the field at Lucas Oil Stadium, the fifth-year quarterback will have a chance to start at quarterback in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.
Despite all the noise and attention Bennett has on him ahead of the game, and what he has dealt with all season, he has managed to stay focused with the help of one key tool: a flip phone.
“Stetson doesn't really pay too much attention to what's being said of him,” linebacker Quay Walker said. “Having a flip phone -- I don't think [Bennett] really cares too much about the outside noise and social media.”
Throughout his time as Georgia’s starter Bennett has seen his fair share of criticism. The quarterback started five games for the Bulldogs in 2020 before losing the starting spot to JT Daniels after a rough two-interception performance in a loss to SEC East rivals Florida.
This season, Daniels came out as the starting quarterback against Clemson in Week 1. However, through injury, Bennett was able to see his way back into the starting position and he has yet to look back.
Bennett has stayed focused and poised throughout the season despite constant questions about the quarterback battle between him and Daniels. One way that Bennett has stayed focused this season is a bit unconventional, but seems to have helped.
Having a flip phone is something that Bennett decided on before the start of the 2021 season. He said that he knew the upcoming season would be important for him and he wanted to be able to fully focus without any distractions.
“I guess in June or July, I went -- I had a bunch of school coming up the next semester, I had football, I was like, ‘I spend, whatever, an hour on my smartphone a day doing what? Doing nothing,’” Bennett said. “And I was like, ‘well, I've got all this stuff to do, all this important stuff, let's try not to let anything get in the way of that focus and just go get a flip phone.’”
Bennett’s ability to shut out the doubters and haters has shown on the field. Since taking over the starting position, he has played at the highest level and now has Georgia in position to win its first national championship since 1980. In 2021, Bennett threw the ball 261 times, completing 168 of those passes for 2,638 yards. The quarterback also boasts 27 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.
Running back James Cook, one of Bennett's favorite targets out of the backfield, has seen his quarterback stay focused this year and believes in him no matter the circumstances.
“I mean, he just kind of ignored it and blocked it out,” Cook said. “[Bennett] did a ton of work every day to lead us to a national championship. That's what he's been doing all year and all season long.”