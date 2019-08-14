Spending time playing a favorite sport can sound like a treat for most students. There are plenty of options to be active even if you aren’t a member of an NCAA team.
The University of Georgia Department of Recreational Sports has dozens of ways to help students get involved, whether they want to be a part of a small group, play intramural sports or go on outdoor excursions.
“We offer hundreds of opportunities to get involved and find a community of fellow students,” Heather Arnold, Public Relations Coordinator said. “Sports offer a chance to build lasting relationships. Friendships built here often last for years if not decades.”
To offer a taste of rec sports, on Aug. 15, 19, 21 and 27, at 5 p.m. there will be free Fitness Orientations. On Aug. 16, at 2 p.m. there will be a chance for students to meet the Outdoor Recreation Trip leaders and get the inside scoop on the activities offered out-of-state.
The rec sports department offers everything you can think of when it comes to sports. You don’t even have to be a student to be a part of some of the activities it offers. The majority of teams and activities involve a fee. There are some that are free and available for students specifically.
Small group sports
The sports that are offered in small groups are ballet, beach bod, beginner acro, beginner strength training, booty building, boxing, cardio, dance, different kinds of martial arts and women’s bodybuilding.
The majority of these programs are offered in the Ramsey Student Center located at 330 River Road. It is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays. On weekends, it is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. There is a guest fee for non-UGA students of $7.
Intramural sports
The intramural sports offered in the fall are: flag football, dodgeball, outdoor soccer, golf, volleyball, punk, pass and kick, frisbee, bowling, basketball, billiards, pickleball and cornhole.
Basketball is a popular offering. Ryan Miller said IM basketball allowed him to compete alongside close friends.
“My coach was one of my friends and he was easy to talk to and relatable,” Miller said. “I had a great time, and it was both a fun and competitive atmosphere. The greatest thing though was the feeling of competition that made it seem like it mattered without the pressure.”
Students must pay a fee of $25 to play on an intramural team.
Classes
There are also swimming and safety classes offered in the aquatic center. If that’s not enough, there are many opportunities to train to be a lifeguard.
Outdoors
The Department of Recreational Sports also offers activities that allow participants to get some fresh air. The outdoor options include kayaking, hiking, caving, knot tying, scuba diving, stargazing, snorkeling and zip lining. Although some of these group activities are done outside of Georgia, who doesn’t like a road trip?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.