Collegiate athletes are some of the most dedicated, driven students on campus. How they manage a heavy workload along with a full time job of playing their sport takes a certain type of mentality and life balance.
Caterina Don from Pinerola, Italy, is in the process of learning how to manage collegiate life. Two days a week, she begins her day with team workouts at 6:30 a.m. From there, she attends her classes then heads to practice. For the most part, the team practices together on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The Bulldogs play 18-hole practice rounds that can also serve as qualifying rounds for upcoming tournaments.
“It’s really hard,” Don said. “It’s a lot of work.”
From practice, she heads to her study hours where she meets with her tutors and mentors. Don, who wants to major in mathematics, said that she really enjoys her mentoring hours and is grateful for every person helping her. Sometimes the team also has yoga in the evening.
The team has a mandatory off day once a week. The schedule varies week-by-week, but the golfers always has an off day once a week. Don is learning but hasn't yet mastered time management.
“We don’t have all the time other people have, so that’s tough,” Don said.
Senior Gabriela Coello follows a similar routine but can better manage her time because of her experience. A native of Maracay, Venezuela, Coello has learned the art of balancing a busy life of golf and school.
She tries to ease the concerns of the freshmen. While their schedule will get busier in the years to come, their time management skills will also improve with age and experience.
“I’ve learned from getting older that the gap you have during the day, you have to use to study,” Coello said. “You need more time to study, but we don’t really have that extra time. Instead of taking a nap, you will go study. Instead of showering before class, you do homework.”
Coello, who is pursuing a Double Dawgs degree in sports management, has a different schedule than the rest of her teammates.
“The workload is twice as much,” Coello said. “There’s no homework, just more projects and it's hard to keep up with everything. You have to read every night, you have to be on top of things every day. I’m very organized with my schedule and plan out my week each Sunday.”
There are still times when she is overwhelmed. She often questions why she chose to be a college athlete, but she said the answer is simple.
“I wouldn’t be here without my sport or being an athlete,” Coello said.
Between all the stressful school days, long practices, and early mornings, Georgia women’s golf coach Josh Brewer has noticed his team’s efforts and dedication.
“A lot of them are motivated and successful when they show up,” Brewer said. “Our seniors do a really good job of helping the underclassmen understand and learn.”
Amid the hectic schedule, Georgia’s older golfers tries to help the rest of the team manage and appreciate everything.
“I am grateful for everything I have,” Coello said. “Being a leader of the team, I try to help the freshmen know that, because I know they question it a lot. I want to teach them that they are in a very unique position and they have to be very grateful.”
