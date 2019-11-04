Linebacker Tae Crowder hopped in front of a red Georgia backdrop and began to answer the bevy of questions thrown his way from the media. At the same time, he fiddled with a bracelet on his right wrist.
It used to be bright pink. Now, the bracelet is faded. In bold, capital letters reads an inscription: “Humble over hype.” That’s the motto for Georgia’s defense, which remains one of the best in the FBS.
Crowder got the bracelet from defensive tackle Michael Barnett, who distributed the band to most of the defense.
“We just don’t want to relax,” Crowder said. “I think [head] coach [Kirby Smart] does a great job of coaching us, and we want to keep working hard. We don’t want to relax. We want to emphasize sticking to the details and the small things.”
That strategy has paid off so far. The Bulldogs lead the SEC in total defense and are second in the nation in red zone defense behind Ohio State. Out of 130 FBS teams, Georgia is the lone school to not allow a rushing touchdown. It’s not something the staff gushes about at practice, but no one is turning a blind eye to it either.
“Oh yeah, we’ve noticed it,” Crowder said with a big smile.
On Nov. 4, Crowder was named a semifinalist for the Butkus Award, which honors the nation’s best linebacker. He was one of 12 on the list and one of two representing the SEC.
When the news broke, Crowder’s phone screen lit up with a congratulatory message from his old roommate – current Chicago Bear Roquan Smith, who won the Butkus Award in 2017. The two talk intermittently, and at times, Smith will coach up Crowder via text. Crowder said Smith has helped him grow into his role as a leader of the 2019 Bulldogs.
Crowder takes pride in his leadership role and is tied for second on the team with 36 tackles. On Nov. 2, the Bulldogs allowed just 21 rushing yards to Florida in what might have been the de facto SEC East championship.
“Everybody congratulates you on a big win like that,” Crowder said. “It’s a win that we needed. It’s exciting to have that win for us.”
Smart isn’t satisfied, though. Georgia’s secondary has been depleted. Defensive back Tyson Campbell hasn’t played since Sept. 14, and opponents haven’t shied away from testing the young group, especially over the middle of the field.
Georgia only has one interception in conference play and sits at plus-1 in its turnover margin. However, the Bulldogs primarily play a matchup defense, which isn’t the most conducive for interceptions. Interceptions are more common for teams who use zone defenses.
Still, Georgia is well short of what Smart wants.
“We've got to do a better job getting turnovers,” Smart said. “There's no doubt about that. That comes with forcing them, havoc, tipped balls, batted balls, strip outs, knocking the crap out of people, ripping the ball out. Those things all affect turnovers, but we've been short on interceptions, for sure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.