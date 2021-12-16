In the summer before his senior season, Rabun County quarterback Gunner Stockton was invited to the Elite 11 Regionals, an event bringing the best quarterbacks in the country together, in Los Angeles. However, he declined the invitation so he could make workouts with his high school teammates.
His workouts have helped make Stockton one of Georgia’s incoming signees, officially signing with the Bulldogs Wednesday afternoon. As he leaves Rabun County to become a Bulldog, he has left a legacy in his hometown of Tiger, Georgia.
“He's literally brought so much to Rabun County,” Rabun County head coach Jaybo Shaw said. “Whether that's exposure or big time moments, great memories. And then for him to stay in state, and play for the home school, for the University of Georgia, I think it’s just very unique.”
On the field, Stockton finished his high school career as a four-star quarterback, and the No. 5 player in Georgia, according to 247 Sports. In his senior year, Stockton earned two Georgia high school football records.
Stockton broke Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s record of touchdown passes when Stockton threw his 162nd touchdown pass. He also broke former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson’s record of most total touchdowns with his 219th touchdown in October.
Off the field, Shaw said Stockton is a quiet leader in the locker room and understands his education at UGA is just as important as what he does on the football field.
“I guarantee if you were to ask, from our teachers, to principal, to support staff, to custodial staff, coaches, there will not be one negative thing said about Gunner Stockton,” Shaw said.
During his recruitment, Shaw talked with Stockton about different scenarios and what it is like playing at the DI level. Shaw played at Georgia Southern and Georgia Tech and later coached at Georgia Southern under Jeff Monken, cousin of Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken.
Rob Stockton, Gunner Stockton’s dad, played at Georgia Southern and was named to the athletic hall of fame in 2008.
Kirby Smart said he has known Gunner Stockton since he was a kid and has known Rob Stockton for years, making the recruitment different from others.
“I don’t know that you could raise a finer young in today’s day in age of all the attention-seeking people, he’s never done that,” Smart said.
Stockton joins Georgia’s 2022 recruiting class that is ranked third in the country, behind Alabama and Texas A&M, according to 247 Sports. He is the lone quarterback in the class and the ninth ranked player in Smart’s class.
Now, officially as a future Bulldog, Stockton’s high school career is over. His last game for Rabun County was a 2A semi final defeat to Thomasville, 49-24. He leaves the Wildcats as one of the best players in program history, along with San Francisco 49ers’ tight end Charlie Woerner who played at Rabun County before attending Georgia then going to the NFL.
“I've lived here my whole life, I know everybody and it’s just neat to finish high school here and I'll cherish it forever,” Stockton said.