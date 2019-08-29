Monty Rice has no problem being aggressive.
“I don’t mind contact at all,” he said to a slew of reporters after practice on Wednesday.
For Rice, his aggression is the best part of his game.
Rice was nine years old when he got his first reps at middle linebacker, and he was given one brief, simple message before he entered the game: “Go tackle the dude with the ball.”
That’s still Rice’s mantra. While the game has sped up and the talent level has increased, the fundamental task has not changed. Every Saturday, Rice hunts after the ‘dude with the ball’ like a hawk seizing prey with its talons.
Rice finished third on the team in tackles in 2018 despite missing five games with an injury. On the field, Rice is always trying to join the action. When he steps off of it, the intensity drops, and he’s cool and calm as can be.
He tweaked a lingering foot injury while going through tackling drills before the UMass game last fall and ultimately missed the Bulldogs’ final four games. But now Rice is back and locked in.
“Monty is a leader,” head coach Kirby Smart said in an SEC weekly teleconference on Wednesday. “He gives exceptional effort. For us, he’s done really well, and we’re really proud of Monty.”
On his path back to recovery, Rice learned to find the treatment room every day. Last year, Rice admitted he didn’t often venture in to get any sort of work done when it wasn’t necessary. Now, he’s there most days.
“I feel so much better than last year,” Rice said with a smile. “Last year it was just one thing after another.”
Rice hates the frigid cold ice tub. Nevertheless, he plunges himself into it everyday in an effort to stay in good health. He stretches more than in the past. He also has a better understanding of the playbook and the defensive schemes.
“He works his tail off,” Smart said. “It’s really important to him, and he leads others.”
Rice is an established starter who will bring a veteran presence to a linebacker corps that has a lot of young talent.
Rice knows he’s built for this stage. When tens of thousands of raucous fans are screaming on Saturdays and a running back is bolting full speed right at Rice, it won’t phase him — nothing does.
“I’m not scared of anything on this planet,” Rice said. “I’m not scared of anybody. I’ll just play hard.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.