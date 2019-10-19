The Georgia club hockey team defeated Georgia Tech 5-2 on Friday night inside the Akins Ford Arena at The Classic Center. The match extends Georgia’s five-game win streak and brings its ACHA record to 5-3-1 for the season.
This is the second of three rivalry matchups between the Ice Dawgs and the Yellow Jackets, and Georgia was able to carry its previous momentum into tonight to tie the season series 1-1.
“We’re playing with structure, discipline, speed and with a purpose every time we’re out there,” Georgia head coach Rick Emmett said. “I think we’re a lot more consistent with that … Early on, we were just a team that was still learning and trying to figure out how to win.”
Georgia Tech came into the game with an impressive 7-1 record, but Georgia was able to control the puck early with physical play to stifle Georgia Tech’s offense.
“You want the [opposing] team to know early that it’s going to be a long night,” Emmett said. “You want to let them know that if they’re going to get anything, they’re going to have to earn it.”
Georgia scored the lone goal of the first period with 9:29 remaining from senior Aaron Phillips, assisted by Kyle Harris and Austin Krusko. Goalie Brady Mulligan ended the opening period with nine saves to give the Ice Dawgs the one-goal lead.
The intensity of a rivalry game started to show in the second period when Phillips delivered a huge check midway through the period, causing fans in attendance to rise to their feet and make noise.
Once again, only one goal was scored, with it coming from junior Zack Bochenek with 2:39 remaining in the period. Mulligan was able to add four additional saves to give the Ice Dawgs the two-goal lead heading into the third period.
Georgia started the scoring once again in the third with a goal from Krusko and Jackson Katz, taking a 4-0 lead with 12 minutes to play. Almost six minutes later, Georgia Tech scored its first goal of the night from Michael Brzozowski, but Georgia’s Katz was able to answer with his second goal of the night 22 seconds later, making the score 5-1. A late goal from Georgia Tech’s Matthew Connelly led to the 5-2 final score.
“[This win] is huge,” junior Seth Johnston said. “We’re going to see Georgia Tech again this year in [the Savannah Hockey Classic] ... Georgia Tech beat us last year in Savannah, so we’re going to be fired up to go back there.”
Next for the Ice Dawgs is a game against the University of Alabama-Huntsville in the Rocket City Collegiate Hockey Showcase on Oct. 25 in Huntsville, Alabama.
