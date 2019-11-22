The Georgia club hockey team lost 5-4 in overtime to Kennesaw State on Thursday night at the Akins Ford Arena at The Classic Center. The loss brings Georgia’s ACHA record to 9-5-1 on the season.
This was the second meeting between the Ice Dawgs and the Owls, and like the previous one, bonus minutes were needed to determine a winner. In the first meeting, Kennesaw State was able to grab the 3-2 win after a shootout.
“Our situational awareness killed us tonight,” Georgia head coach Rick Emmett said. “When you get out on the ice, you have to know what’s going on. It’s about the details and paying attention to situations, and we just didn’t do that tonight.”
The Ice Dawgs began the opening period by commanding the puck offensively but struggled to turn it into goals. Immediately after retaining full-strength, the Owls were able to score the first goal of the night with 10:54 to go in the period. With 3:43 remaining in the first period and Georgia on a 5-on-4 advantage, a goal by senior Caleb Santa Maria evened the score at one. Ninety seconds later, a goal by sophomore Jackson Katz gave Georgia the 2-1 lead going into the second period.
A Georgia penalty two minutes, 47 seconds into the second period put the Owls on the power play, and Kennesaw State only needed 12 seconds to tie the game back up at two. Georgia’s Katz was able to answer with his second goal of the night with 7:15 left in the period, putting the Ice Dawgs ahead again. The lead was lost with 3:39 left in the period thanks to Kennesaw State’s goal, making the score even at three heading into the third period.
Kennesaw State scored the first goal of the final period with 8:19 left to go. After gaining a 5-on-4 advantage, Katz was able to capitalize and score dramatically with only 26.6 left. His third goal of the night was enough to send the match into overtime.
It didn’t take the Owls long to respond, as they scored 1:28 into overtime, giving them the 5-4 victory.
Next for the Ice Dawgs is a matchup on Friday night against South Carolina at the Akins Ford Arena at The Classic Center. It’ll be the first of two meetings between the teams for this season.
