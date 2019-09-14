MARIETTA, Ga. — The Georgia club hockey team lost its first game of the season 3-2 against Kennesaw State on Friday night at Hatters Arena.
After splitting the season series last year with Kennesaw State, the first match of the season went to a shootout, where the Ice Dawgs could only score once in four tries.
“It was definitely a tough first game to have,” senior Aaron Phillips said. “But we just didn’t get the job done. We’ve worked really hard and there’s a lot of character on this team so that’s a good starting point to build on for the rest of the season.”
Kennesaw State scored the only goal of the first period to take a 1-0 lead five minutes in to the game.
The Ice Dawgs started the second period on a good note. A Zack Bocheneck goal two minutes in tied the game up at one. Georgia scored again two minutes later with a goal from senior Caleb Santa Maria and an assist from Jackson Katz, his second of the evening.
“Coming into a period down one is a big boost,” Phillips said. “We had to get down and get goals quick and we were just all energized and ready to go for that.”
Georgia was able to hold its 2-1 lead until 12:43 to go in the third when the Owl’s John Testino tied it up at 2-2.
Three periods of play wasn’t enough to provide a winner, so the match went to a five-minute overtime period. Although there were some very close misses, the period went scoreless, forcing a shootout.
After three shots from both teams, the shootout score was still tied up at one. A Georgia miss in its fourth attempt opened the door for Kennesaw State to take the win.
The Ice Dawgs next match is against another in-state rival, Georgia Tech, next Friday at Hatters Arena. Georgia won the season series against the Yellow Jackets last year 2-1.
