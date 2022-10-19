The Georgia Ice Dawgs continued their road tour, as they soundly defeated the Georgia Yellow Jackets 9-3 at the Atlanta Ice Forum in Duluth, Georgia, on Oct. 14.
A breakout performance came from sophomore forward Robby Witwer, who scored two goals for the Bulldogs. Junior Josh Mesaros and freshman Declan Conway also had two goals of their own. This marked the fifth win for the hockey team, moving its record to 5-3-2.
“Every time we play at Tech, their fan base always shows out. To be able to take the crowd out of the game early and make sure they couldn’t get any momentum was key for us,” said Witwer. “Yeah, we heard the boos at the end of the game, but to be able to look back and smile and point at the scoreboard is always a good feeling.”
The Ice Dawgs suffocated the Yellow Jackets in periods one and two. Georgia Tech’s defense and especially goalie proved to be its Achilles heel as several times the Ice Dawgs were able to score off of faceoffs and penalty kills. Additionally, Georgia Tech’s inability to stay out of the penalty box hurt its performance.
In the first five minutes, the Bulldogs played a great forecheck in the Yellow Jackets’ defensive zone. Conway placed the puck in the back of the net, assisted by Matthew Bigda to give Georgia the opening lead.
Winning faceoffs has been a difficulty for the Bulldogs this season, but two of their goals in the first period came from winning faceoffs: freshman Evan Parente scored off a faceoff in the Georgia Tech defensive zone, assisted by David Eberly; and Luke Burnett won a faceoff in Georgia’s defensive zone, blitzing Tech’s goal and although he hit the post, Witwer was there to take the rebound and score his first goal of the game.
The second period proved to be brutal for Georgia Tech. Georgia’s ⅘ power play conversions led to the six goals scored during the second. Mesaros was responsible for two of the six, both on power play.
After forty-seven minutes, Georgia Tech scored its first goal but it was far too late. It seemed as if Georgia started to pump the brakes and enter cruise control throughout the third, allowing Georgia Tech to score three goals.
The Ice Dawgs will travel next to Knoxville Coliseum Center on Oct. 21 at 10 p.m. to play Tennessee, the third game of their road tour.