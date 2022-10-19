Sophmore forward Case Santa Maria skates down the ice during the UGA Ice Dawgs' game against the University of South Carolina on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the Foundry Pavilion outside the Classic Center in downtown Athens. The UGA Ice Dawgs, ranked second nationally among college club hockey teams, beat the Gamecocks 5-4. (Photo/Cassidy Hettesheimer, @cassidyhphotos)