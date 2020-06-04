Former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm issued a statement on Twitter following a June 4 tweet depicting a text conversation in which he made a racially insensitive claim regarding gun suppressors.
The tweet, posted by @ashleymp20, quickly gained traction on Twitter and drew a response from the former Bulldog 20 minutes later, who claimed he did not intend to imply that he was an “elite white person” who should be given exclusive access to gun suppressors as he stated in the text conversation.
Fromm was drafted in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills following his three-year career leading the Georgia offense.
Fromm stated in his response that he addressed his new team about the texts in a meeting today. However, some of his former Georgia teammates have posted their own responses to Fromm’s statement, including Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Terry Godwin and Georgia defensive back Divaad Wilson.
This is showing everybody’s TRUE side. Even from a guy like Drew Brees and Georgia very own Jake Fromm 🤦🏾♂️. I’ve lost all respect for both of these people #blm✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾— Cinco🎒 (@TerryGodwin_4) June 4, 2020
Naw my boy, You should've just kept your thoughts to yourself 💯 https://t.co/Ub1LARN1Zo— Divaad "Newt" Wilson #LLP #LLJ (@NikemanNewt) June 4, 2020
The Bills have not made a statement regarding the incident, which marks the second time in the last two years that a Bills quarterback has walked back offensive comments published via social media.
Josh Allen, the Bills’ starting quarterback since 2018, came under fire on the day of the 2018 NFL draft for offensive tweets posted while in high school.
Allen said he did not know how harmful his tweets would be when he posted them in 2012-13, according to ESPN.
At the time, USA Today reported that Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander said he wasn’t going to judge Allen for “who he may have been in ignorance.”
Fromm’s statements come long after the potential statute of limitations surrounding youthful impropriety. The 21-year-old was an important figure in the Athens community while at Georgia and a nationally recognized athlete following Georgia’s national championship appearance in 2018.
His stated commitment to “being a part of the solution in this country” is his first public mention of the current climate surrounding racism since nationwide protests emerged in response to the killing of George Floyd on May 25.
