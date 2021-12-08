Sixth-year super senior Jailyn Ingram was a vital part of the Bulldogs offense throughout the first half of Georgia’s win over Jacksonville. However, the graduate transfer unfortunately suffered a lower-body injury early in the second half.
At 6-foot-7, 225 pounds the forward has played significant minutes in nearly every game this year, and if he were to miss time, it could heavily impact the team moving forward. He’s been a major leader for some of the young guys and has grown tremendously this season.
“What I've been seeing from Jailyn (Ingram) in the last couple weeks in games, at times and at practice, was a guy that was going to be an all-league defensive player with the way he's grown. He's made so many strides in two weeks, and a lot of it’s because of his leadership, so our guys rallied to it,” head coach Tom Crean said.
The Bulldogs’ offense started slowly throughout the majority of the first half. Ingram had all 8 of Georgia’s points until a layup from Jabri Abdur-Rahim around the ten-minute mark left Crean’s unit down 11-10. Before heading to the locker room, Ingram added two more baskets giving him 12 points while shooting an impressive 50% from the field.
The Georgia native was too much to handle for the Dolphins in the lane, as he recorded all his first-half points from the paint and the free-throw line. Despite having a lackluster start offensively, Georgia’s defense remained dominant throughout the full twenty minutes, only allowing 24 points. Ingram’s physicality played a significant role in preventing Jacksonville from getting open looks in the lane.
The Bulldog offense started hot in the second half, shooting nearly perfect from the floor through the first five minutes. They continued their run and got out to a 39-27 lead. With 14:21 left in the half, Ingram jumped to catch a pass on the baseline but unfortunately landed awkwardly on his way down and immediately grabbed his knee.
After lying on the floor for a few minutes, he was helped to the locker room and did not return for the rest of the game. After losing Ingram, the Bulldogs never took their foot off the gas and held their lead against Jacksonville the entire second half. Crean’s unit fought hard and strong to make sure it secured a win for Ingram.
“This dude is one of the most respected human beings I've ever met, ever hung around. He is just a walking leader, a walking of showing what the right thing to do is, and everyone responded when he went down,” junior guard Jaxon Etter said. “My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family tonight.”