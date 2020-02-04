Will Proctor’s pitching career at Georgia started with a fluke. Described in multiple pre-college scouting reports as a top-class shortstop with a strong arm, he started 38 games in 2017 as a freshman second baseman. But he didn’t stay in middle infield for long.
Proctor moved to the mound in 2018, striking out 26 and allowing seven earned runs in an even 26 innings. He deepened his role in the rotation the following season.
Using summer league pitching experience to expand his repertoire, Proctor became a weekend starter for Georgia by February 2019. He notched three wins in three appearances before shoulder surgery ended his season at the end of April.
“It was a dagger,” Proctor said.
In the interim, the competitive drive that took Proctor from infielder to reliever to starter kept him focused during rehab. But it’s also made him anxious to contribute.
By the time of Proctor’s surgery last year, the Bulldogs were 33-9 and coming off a five-game winning streak. Watching the Bulldogs’ success secondhand was difficult enough for Proctor the first time. A repeat would test the spirit expected from the boisterous Californian.
Head coach Scott Stricklin said Proctor’s 2018 position change wasn’t considered by coaches until a “friendly wager” with teammate and roommate Christian Ryder allowed him to showcase his pitching potential.
“He bet [Ryder] he could throw harder than him,” Stricklin said. “Just very simple.”
To settle the wager, Proctor wound up tossing a 92 mph fastball in the batting cages. Former pitching coach Fred Corral took note and told Proctor he’d lose sleep if the second baseman didn’t take a shot at the mound.
Proctor followed up and closed on occasion while playing in the California Collegiate League in summer 2017. His stint on the Orange County Riptides in his home state provided both experience and a dose of reality.
“I got hit any time I didn’t throw a fastball,” he said. “[I said] if I’m serious about this, I have to come up with a good off-speed pitch.”
It didn’t take him long to find one.
Proctor’s dad sent his son an article dissecting Astros pitcher Lance McCullers’ “spike-grip” curveball, which Proctor emulated. Like his throws in the batting cages and his CCL innings, Proctor said he was just messing around when he developed a curveball Stricklin called “a major league breaking pitch.”
“I can’t take much credit for it,” Proctor said. “I just went out there and threw it, and it was the exact same [as] it is today.”
Redshirt senior Logan Moody, an outfielder-turned-pitcher, sat out his junior year to get used to the view from the hill.
While Moody trained with weighted balls and developed his form with pitching coach Sean Kenny, Proctor went straight to the mound. He began to pitch exclusively as a sophomore after the 2018 move.
“His command was so good,” Kenny said. “His secondary stuff was so advanced, it just clicked really fast.”
Both Stricklin and Kenny said Proctor’s athleticism — a trait consistently mentioned since high school scouting — eased his transition to the bullpen. Proctor picked up new pitches fast, and as a former shortstop, training for basic fielding duties around the mound was a breeze.
Beyond arm strength, Proctor, Moody and two other left-handed outfielders who moonlight on the mound face down batters with a strong sense of what’s going through their heads.
Proctor remembers the guessing game from inside the box well. After switching sides, he enjoys the opportunity to keep hitters in the dark.
“I tapped into a whole new side of it getting on the mound,” Proctor said.
Proctor hasn’t seen any competitive action since redshirting nearly a calendar year ago, but the timetable for his return has taken shape.
“So far he hasn’t had any setbacks,” Stricklin said. “We’re hoping when we get into April he’ll be ready to go.”
