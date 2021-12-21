One of the biggest questions surrounding the Bulldogs’ College Football Playoff preparation has been at quarterback.
Stetson Bennett, who has started 11 games this year for Georgia, had a shaky outing against Alabama in the SEC Championship, throwing two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. With JT Daniels, the starting quarterback at the start of the year, looming on the bench, Smart has a big decision to make by New Year’s Eve.
Smart said he has multiple talented quarterbacks on his roster, and when asked about the position, he kept his cards close to his chest, only revealing how to be the starter and not who it will be.
“JT and Stetson are both doing a really good job simulating the offense that Coach Monken wants to do,” Smart said. “Like I talk about all the time, we are going to play the guy that gives us the best chance to win.”
Smart said that both Daniels and Bennett will get reps with the first team in the leadup to the CFP, and has even recently touted Daniels’ ability to make decisions against both defenses in practice.
“JT has done a tremendous job in all of our practices and all of our work. Being able to be effective and understanding what we have to do offensively and making decisions,” Smart said. “We get to see him go sometimes against the two defense, sometimes he gets to go against the one defense.”
Outside of the quarterback battle, Smart will also likely have decisions to make regarding injuries as the game approaches. Starting safety Christopher Smith and offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer are key players for the Bulldogs that have been working their way back from injuries over the past few weeks.
Smart said both Smith and Salyer have been practicing leading up to the semifinal game less than two weeks away.
“Chris has been a little more limited in terms of volume but he has practiced each and every day,” Smart said. “He is still overcoming his knee but he has been doing a great job. Jamaree has been out there every practice doing a good job.”
Salyer and the rest of the offensive line will likely be important when Georgia meets Michigan, as the Wolverines boast one of the best front seven units in the nation.
Michigan star and Heisman finalist, Aidan Hutchinson, currently sits third in the country in total sacks with 14 to his name thus far. The number more than doubles any sack count on the Georgia defense.
Smart emphasized the ability of Hutchinson to influence a game and knows that stopping the edge rusher could be a key to victory.
“I don’t think we’ve faced anybody like him. He’s different. His length. His desire and want to is freaky. He’s a tremendous athlete. He’s powerful. He’s long, but he plays so hard,” Smart said.
Outside of Hutchinson, the Michigan defense also boasts a strong run game presence, meaning the Bulldogs will need all hands on deck come the Orange Bowl. The Wolverines rank 21st in the country in rushing defense, averaging only 122 yards allowed each game.