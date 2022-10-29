The Georgia Bulldogs looked strong in the first half of the game against the Florida Gators in Jacksonville, Florida, driving in 346 total yards and significantly limiting the Gators offense.
And then the team took a huge hit in the second quarter. Following a tackle-for-loss on a second down, Georgia’s starting edge rusher Nolan Smith had to be taken out of the game after he suffered what appeared to be a shoulder injury at the time. He concluded the game against the Gators with two tackles and one tackle-for-loss.
Head coach Kirby Smart said after the game that he wasn’t sure what Smith’s injury was but that he believed it to be a separated shoulder and that he didn’t know how severe it was.
Although Georgia had one of its best defensive performances in the first half of the contest, the defense was heavily impacted by the absence of Smith as they struggled tremendously in the second half, missing multiple tackles and sack opportunities.
“In the second half, I thought we tackled poorly and, I mean, at the half, I don't know that defensively we had played better in a half that we did that half,” Smart said. “And then the drive in the second half. The first one... We've never played that bad. It just snowballed on us.”
Smith is often regarded as the team's outspoken leader.
Even after his injury, Smith came back out on the sidelines dressed in sweatpants and hoodie, rocking his UGA #4 jersey over it. He continued to support the team, joining in defensive huddles during timeouts.
“Nolan is a natural leader,” Smart said earlier this week in a media availability. “He’s been a natural leader, comes from a great family, but his leadership is more important than his ability and his ability is pretty strong.”
After Smith exited the game, senior Robert Beal and sophomore linebacker Chaz Chambliss were both utilized in Smith’s absence. Beal finished with two tackles and one assist while Chambliss finished with three total tackles, one sack and one tackle-for-loss.
During the kickoff to begin the second half, another linebacker for the Bulldogs left the game as well. Darris Smith, a rookie outside linebacker, was injured during a kickoff return, needing medical assistance to leave the field.
The offense was also dinged up as junior offensive lineman Xavier Truss was dealing with a toe injury and sophomore Amarius Mims exited the game in the fourth quarter after a Florida player rolled up on his left leg on a third down pass attempt, leaving him unable to put much weight on it.
“It's a slight MCL, not like Jalen’s,” Smart said about Mims injury. “Again, you don’t know the answer to these things until tomorrow or further.”
Jalen Carter, who was primarily used on third downs, returned to the defense, which was a major relief for Georgia. He hasn’t had much production this year, mainly due to the time he’s missed from injury, but still created pressure and showed explosiveness in the win.
“We tried not to put him in a pounding situation but they pound all the time,” Carter said. “It was third down and we knew there was a threat they would run it.”
Georgia has Tennessee at home next weekend, a huge SEC matchup, and would like to have their top edge rusher Smith in good health.