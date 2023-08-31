As Georgia football’s season opener against UT Martin on Sept. 2 inches closer, some Bulldogs await their return to the field while others will remain at the mercy of a timeline impacted by injury.
Who’s back:
Mykel Williams is one of the biggest names returning to the Bulldogs after undergoing foot surgery in March. The sophomore defensive lineman missed the remainder of the spring practice period, but returned to practicing once fall camp commenced.
Williams was recently named to the 2023 Preseason Coaches All-SEC defensive first team. In his freshman season, he recorded 28 tackles and four and a half sacks.
Sophomore linebackers Jalon Walker and Marvin Jones Jr. have both recovered after undergoing surgeries for torn labrums several months earlier. Jones had surgery done in February while Walker had his in March. Both were cleared to return to practicing mid-July.
“I feel great,” Walker said. “I feel like I have a brand new shoulder.”
On the bubble:
Kamari Lassiter’s return is close but not yet solidified. The redshirt sophomore cornerback has been limited to non-contact reps during the scrimmage after sustaining a foot injury as reported in early August.
“He’s been tender and sore after he practices, so he’s kind of been a day on, a day off, a day on, a day off,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “We’re doing what the doctors say, bringing him back slowly and [he’s] listening to his body.”
Lassiter — named to the 2023 Preseason Coaches All-SEC defensive second team — donned a black jersey during the second scrimmage, which signified his non-contact status. Smael Mondon Jr. has also worn a black jersey, but has worked with the linebackers in practice.
Kendall Milton, also named to the 2023 Preseason Coaches All-SEC second team, picked up a hamstring injury early into fall camp. The junior running back has played limited snaps since, but is not yet at one hundred percent. Daijun Edwards also recently suffered an injury and, according to Smart, is progressing well.
Who’s out:
Sophomore running back Branson Robinson suffered a non-contact ruptured patellar tendon in practice on Aug. 22, ending his 2023 season. He is expected to make a full recovery in time for the 2024 season.
“Tough, tough break for him,” Smart said. “He was coming back from a toe injury on the other leg and he was actually not even in a contact drill. He cut, planted and ruptured the patellar tendon.”
Georgia’s linebacker room has been without freshman Raylen Wilson. The No. 3 linebacker prospect nationally in 2023 hyperextended his knee during play in Georgia’s first scrimmage and is still recovering.
Freshman tight end Lawson Luckie went down with an ankle injury during the first scrimmage of fall camp, which required surgery. His timeline of return is currently unknown.
Who needs to step up:
The uncertainty of Lassiter’s status is likely one of the biggest issues for Georgia coming out of fall camp. Lassiter is one of the more experienced veteran defensive backs that Georgia has in its arsenal.
In the chance that Lassiter does not return to full-contact, Nyland Green, Daylen Everette, Julian Humphrey and A.J. Harris could be potential candidates to fill the gap.
Georgia’s running back depth took a huge blow with Robinson’s season-ending injury. With a banged-up Milton and Edwards, the team may have to look towards running backs Roderick Robinson II, Cash Jones and Andrew Paul to anchor the run game. To add to injury concerns, Paul is currently recovering from a torn ACL in the prior season.
“We’ve got capable backs there and we’ve got people around them to get the ball to,” Smart said. “I don’t see [Robinson’s injury] changing who we are offensively.”