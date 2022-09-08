Following a strong start to the season with a 49-3 rout of former No.11-ranked Oregon, Georgia football had a productive practice on Monday. However, on Tuesday, head coach Kirby Smart was not as pleased with the level of intensity as they prepare for their home opener against Samford. Here are The Red & Black’s observations:
No running for Samford
Heading into Saturday, Georgia seems to have a strong focus on stopping the run and screen plays. They dedicated a healthy amount of time towards defensive lineman shredding blocks and getting between gaps to contain running backs. Senior Robert Beal Jr. and juniors Zion Logue, Jalen Carter and Nazir Stackhouse appeared to be the first team for the session.
Darnell Washington’s versatility
With the second team, junior Darnell Washington continued to show his mobility, even with his massive frame. He moved quickly in the passing game, both as a blocker and as a receiver. All aspects of his game were in full fruition in the season-opener. He caught two passes for 33 yards, one of which featured him leaping over the defender after making another defender miss his tackle. A difficult down, indeed. He also showed improved route running ability on a quick comeback route. Furthermore, many of Georgia’s drives were extended by its blocking, including blocks by six-foot-seven Washington. Smart seemingly intends to continue this trend, yelling “hands onto each player” numerous times through the end of a blocking drill.
Arik Gilbert’s role
Redshirt sophomore tight end Arik Gilbert did not have a prominent role in Georgia’s offense in its victory over Oregon. He still seems to be practicing with the third team in practice. Though, this was expected prior to Week 1 with Bowers and Washington ahead of him in the projected depth chart. It is also worth noting that Smart previously said he wants to see more consistency out of Gilbert. During practice, he moved well for a block on a pass play to the opposite side of the field.
“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”
As expected, the receiving corps appear to be the same with Redshirt sophomore Ladd McConkey, sophomore AD Mitchell, senior Kearis Jackson and sophomore tight end Brock Bowers all running with the first team.