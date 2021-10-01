ESPN’s pre-game college football show, College GameDay, is returning to Athens before No.2 Georgia faces No. 8 Arkansas. The show was in Athens last year ahead of Georgia hosting Auburn, but fans were not permitted on the set.
Fans were allowed on site for the show in 2019 when Georgia hosted Notre Dame. Now, with fans returning back on the set ahead of the Bulldogs hosting Arkansas, Georgia students remember what it was like two years ago.
Senior sports management major, Derek Hettinger, said the hype, momentum and electricity he felt during the Notre Dame game was unlike anything he had ever experienced.
“I can’t say that I think Arkansas is going to be as big of an opponent as Notre Dame,” said Hettinger. “[Arkansas is No. 8, Georgia is No. 2]. "College GameDay is coming here to Athens, the whole nation recognizes that it is a big deal.”
Arkansas is coming off of a win against Texas A&M and this weekend will be the Razorbacks’ first College GameDay matchup since 2006. Kickoff is set for noon with the show ending minutes before kickoff.
“A noon game is a little unfortunate,” sophomore journalism major, Coen Marcus said. “But GameDay is definitely going to change the atmosphere a lot and make it pretty exciting.”
After the Bulldogs defeated Vanderbilt 62-0 in Nashville, Tennessee last week, head coach Kirby Smart wasted no time in commanding the attention of fans. In his postgame press conference, Smart challenged fans to be “elite” and show up early and loud.
Emma Moon, a freshman intended interior design major, said the noon kickoff might have been the wake-up call fans needed ahead of the game.
In both 2018 and 2019, the Razorbacks had a record of 0-8 in the SEC. Arkansas hired former Georgia head coach Sam Pittman in 2019 after he worked as an offensive line coach with the Bulldogs.
“I think the storyline heading into this game is a program on the rise versus a program that has been there, done that,” William Daughtry, a junior journalism major, said,
Despite Pittman’s familiarity with Georgia, Hettinger said the Bulldogs still have better players and better training.
Georgia last played Arkansas in 2020 with the Bulldogs winning 37-10 in the season opener. Quarterbacks Stetson Bennett and D’Wan Mathis played with Bennett completing 20-29 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns. Mathis completed 8-17 passes for 55 yards and one interception.
In this year’s game, JT Daniels will be starting at quarterback and fans have high expectations for Daniels in Georgia’s second top-10 matchup of the season.
“This is the game where JT Daniels makes his Heisman statement,” Hettinger said. “I think this is the one where [Georgia is] against the No. 8 team, a good defense, SEC match up, so I think this is where JT Daniels takes over the game and just shows that this is his Heisman year.”