Georgia is back in the College Football Playoff for the second time since 2017. Just like the Bulldogs did during their last run to the National Championship, they will play a team twice. While history shows that it is difficult to beat the same team twice in a season, it also shows it is hard to beat Alabama.
The Bulldogs last played Alabama in the SEC Championship on Dec. 4, and fell to the Crimson Tide for the seventh straight time, losing 41-24. However, Georgia will get another chance, and this time, for the top prize in college football.
“I feel kind of good because there is a popular sport saying, ‘it’s hard to beat a team twice,’” senior political science major Justice Ogbe said. “But on the other side, it’s Alabama.”
In 2017, the Bulldogs lost to Auburn 40-17 in the regular season, but defeated the Tigers 28-7 in the SEC Championship before eventually advancing to the National Championship. Alabama has had a similar experience, dropping a game to LSU 9-6 in the regular season before defeating the Tigers 21-0 to win a national championship in the 2011-12 season.
Georgia’s most recent win against the Tide was on Sept. 22, 2007, under former head coach Mark Richt. Georgia won 26-23 in overtime in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for the Bulldogs’ first and only win against Alabama since Nick Saban became the head coach of the Crimson Tide.
When Georgia played Alabama in 2007, the Crimson Tide kicked a field goal in overtime to take the lead, 23-20. Georgia answered Alabama’s field goal with a touchdown to win 26-23.
Since Saban became head coach for Alabama, the Crimson Tide have played and defeated Georgia seven times. Monday will be the ninth matchup between the Bulldogs and Saban since he took over at Alabama.
Ogbe said he is conflicted because of the track record that Alabama has, and the program’s history of finding ways to win big games. Georgia is coming off a big win of its own, defeating Michigan 34-11 in the Orange Bowl to advance to the CFP National Championship.
“I can’t be too confident just because of how we played last time, but I also have so much faith,” senior graphic design major, Caroline Bufano said.
This will be the second time Georgia has had to overcome the Alabama obstacle to win a national championship. The last time the Bulldogs were on this stage, Alabama won 26-23 on the last play of the game, with former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completing a touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith to earn a 26-23 win.
Ogbe said that he gets a sense of excitement from his peers and the overall UGA community leading up to the National Championship. He doesn’t feel a sense of anxiety, but mostly excitement.
“Most people should be anxious, but I think a lot of students are excited for the chance to be in this championship game,” Ogbe said.
Since it has been four years since the Bulldogs last played for a national championship, many current students were not enrolled at UGA. Now, students have their chance to watch Georgia win its first national title since 1980.
Ogbe said, as a senior, this game is a once in a lifetime opportunity and is excited to be a senior the same year that Georgia is competing for the title.
However, while students are excited and confident about the game, Bufano said Georgia fans are also erring on the side of caution due to the heartbreak that they have experienced, including losing one national championship and three SEC Championships to the Crimson Tide.
Bufano thinks Georgia is better than Alabama, and when specifically looking at the SEC games, Georgia had a perfect season. Alabama lost to then-unranked Texas A&M, 41-38, and defeated Auburn and Florida by two points each. In contrast, Georgia defeated Auburn 34-10 and Florida 34-7.
“I think we are going to play better than we played in the SEC Championship, is it going to be enough? I hope so,” Bufano said. “Only God knows, and I hope God is a Georgia fan.”