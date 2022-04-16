In the biggest game of the season with redemption on the line, Georgia led Alabama in the CFP National Championship game 26-18 with 1:09 left in the fourth quarter. Alabama had possession of the ball and was eight points away from tying the game.
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young took the ball and threw it downfield in hopes to hit one of his receivers, but everything changed for Georgia when Kelee Ringo picked off Young’s pass.
Ringo’s aggressive playing ability secured the win for Georgia and brought a national championship to the institution for the first time in 41 years.
“I’m getting better in all aspects, it’s definitely something I am looking forward to,” said Ringo. “I feel that I didn’t play the best game, myself, the last time I was on the field in the national championship game, but I am just glad we were able to come out with the win in the end.”
In the 2021 season, Ringo totaled 34 tackles, 26 solo tackles, eight assists, one sack and two interceptions, including the game-winning pick six against Alabama.
“I feel like it’s one of those things that we have at Georgia,” Ringo said. “You could play the best game possible, honestly there is definitely, always something to find to work on.”
On Saturday April 16, the Georgia team was back between the hedges competing in front of fans since the last in-season game on November 20, 2021.
“It feels like it's been a while since we’ve been back out here, especially on this field,” Ringo said. “Last time, I think it was CSU, but playing for Georgia and playing for the Dawgs, it’s a great feeling.”
Following the national championship win, Georgia lost a multitude of impactful players.
In the annual G-Day game, Georgia, Ringo and the rest of the defense had to work to fill the positions of the defensive players that have left for the NFL Draft.
When coaching up the younger players, making impactful game and roster decisions, and overall evaluating the team, G-Day is a chance to see how everything plays out in game-like situations.
“It’s important because it’s an opportunity to measure things, to look at things and say ‘Okay what did we do well, what did we do poorly,’ but not statistically,” said head coach Kirby Smart. “I don’t read into the statistics and say, ‘Okay, well what was the completion percentage,’ it’s a decision making process.”
Both the Red and Black defenses showed great promise with the amount of blocked kicks, swatted passes, interceptions and overall aggressiveness.
The Red team defense - that consisted of Ringo, Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Dan Jackson had a total of 40 tackles, 24 solo tackles and four sacks. The Black team, including Daylen Everette, Malaki Starks and Jalon Walker had a total of 39 tackles, 29 solo tackles and one sack.
Freshman defensive back Starks made five tackles, three solo tackles with two assists. This game was the first time that the five-star prospect competed in the red and black uniform.
“Malaki Starks, he’s a sponge as well, he retains a lot of information, he just flies around the field and makes plays throughout practice,” said Ringo.
While the Georgia defense had high points throughout their performance in G-Day, working on punt returns and plays midfield will be key for the Bulldogs as they look to defend the national title.
Ringo said that the defense is working on trusting the other ten men on the field and focusing on the technique and form they have been coached to do.