Heading into last Saturday’s matchup with Florida, Georgia had won the previous three meetings with the Gators. Emerging victorious in Jacksonville, Florida, has previously led Georgia to three SEC East titles in three years. After a 44-28 loss, the Bulldogs no longer control their own destiny.
Quarterback issues and injuries have started to define Georgia’s competitive 10-game, SEC-only season, and dismayed fans have followed. The loss against Florida may have been the tip of the iceberg.
Cameron Adamczyk, a senior risk management insurance major, said his bitterness stems from an expectation to be in playoff contention following the previous three-year streak under head coach Kirby Smart. He said although it’s a strong sign for a program to possess that expectation, fans may have acquired a “championship or bust” mentality.
“I think this year's been frustrating,” Adamczyk said. “When you have that expectation, you're naturally going to kind of fall into that area of frustration, especially when you lose to Florida, who is my least favorite program in the country. I hate Florida.”
Georgia went ahead by 14 points against Florida within the first 3:16 minutes on Nov. 7. The Bulldogs would only score once more on offense. Georgia rotated quarterbacks throughout the game due to Stetson Bennett’s AC shoulder sprain suffered in the first quarter. Bennett and D’Wan Mathis went 9 of 29 for 112 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions combined while Florida quarterback Kyle Trask recorded 474 yards and four touchdowns with one interception.
Adamczyk’s disappointment wasn’t just because Georgia lost, he said it was how they lost. Florida’s big plays and constantly successful wheel routes left the Bulldogs in the dust, and Georgia’s defense couldn’t seem to slow down Trask and Florida’s explosiveness.
“We were touted as one of the best defenses in the country,” Adamczyk said. “I know injuries definitely didn't help with it … but [Florida] just goes in and locks up 44 points — it’s kind of mind-boggling.”
Adamczyk requested tickets for his senior year, and was not deterred by COVID-19 since he trusted that social distancing and other protocols would be managed properly. Each student that requested tickets was only awarded one, but Adamczyk bought other tickets to watch Georgia in person. He has attended games against Auburn, Tennessee, Florida and plans on attending Mississippi State on Nov. 21.
Another avid attendee, Carl Parks, graduated from Georgia in 1968. He is now a Magill Society, The Hedges and Silver Circle member. Parks has endowed swim team scholarships, invested in the renovation of Georgia baseball’s Foley Field and has been a football season ticket holder since 1969.
Parks requested four home game tickets for 2020 — the most Georgia would provide this year for premium seating. He attended Auburn, Tennessee, Florida and plans to attend the two remaining home games.
Parks said the performance in Jacksonville portrayed that Georgia’s a “very banged up, damaged” football team. He believes this offense showed an inability to maintain the ball and a fatigued defense due to injuries and a lack of offensive support.
Georgia’s offense has struggled to find its identity all year, and Bennett’s season-long completion percentage fell to 56% after Florida.
“We love Stetson, he’s a great young man and he has given it everything he has,” Parks said. “He’s just not an elite SEC quarterback … as a result of that … the quarterback play is just not where we need to be.”
Parks said criticism for the offensive issues shouldn’t be aimed at the coaching staff, he believes Georgia has a better staff than anyone in the country. With three different offensive coordinators three in years, three quarterback coaches in three years, and other turnover, it becomes difficult to fully execute, or “plug and play.” Parks said any time you have that much change, there will be an adjustment period.
For Georgia to return to the SEC championship, the Bulldogs must win out and Florida must lose two more games. Georgia is in position to miss a trip to Atlanta in December.
“It’s frustrating, but I understand it … it’s just unfortunate the way it is,” Parks said. “I don’t want people to get down on the team, or Kirby, or the program. We’re going to be right back. You’ve just got to be in that top 4 or 5. Right now we’re probably just not there. We have been in the previous years and we will be again.”
Another UGA student, senior biology major Trey Alford, also noted that fans may be quick to blame Kirby for mismanagement of the quarterback situation. But with Wake Forest graduate transfer Jamie Newman opting out before the season, Smart was put in a difficult spot.
“With no spring football to give the quarterbacks as many reps, on top of bringing in a new offensive coordinator with a new system, it’s hard to solely blame anyone for the offensive struggles,” Alford said.
Parks added that amid the current circumstances due to COVID-19, which continue to exist with the postponement of Georgia’s matchup against Missouri, the season could’ve easily not occurred at all.
Parks coordinates two Zoom groups of mostly retirees — one with 14 members and one with 25. Although Georgia’s currently not in a desired position, Parks said he doesn’t know what he and his groups would’ve done if they didn’t have Georgia football to discuss.
“We all needed the 2020 football season,” Parks said. “Frankly, we all just needed a diversion from the pandemic.”
