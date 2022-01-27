Wisconsin native Jackson Katz began playing hockey when he was 4 years old. While his family is originally from the South, his dad loved hockey and wanted him to get involved in a sport that isn’t as well known in the region.
Katz grew up playing baseball, football and hockey, but he stopped playing the first two. He said that hockey was the “sport to stick” because he liked the teamwork, quickness and physicality involved in the game.
The senior finance major has hit many milestones in his hockey career and was named the Collegiate Hockey Federation Player of the Month for the forward position in December.
Head coach and general manager John Camp said this award is similar to an NCAA-level award for other sports.
Throughout his career in high school, Katz strived to work hard. He said that a majority of his work off the ice was hanging out with neighborhood friends, practicing and having fun. He said that while the practice was all in good fun, he also thought, “I was a captain, I felt that if I didn’t do it, why would anyone else do it?”
Katz’s skills were shaped by playing “pond hockey,” sometimes known as “shinny.” Playing two on two games with friends built a foundation for Katz and led him to become a leading scorer in Wisconsin and for Georgia.
During his 2017 season, he was the No. 5 goal scorer in Wisconsin, and his success did not stop in high school.
When looking for colleges, hockey was not the driving force in his decision. He toured a majority of SEC schools looking for the perfect fit.
He strongly considered Mississippi State, but ultimately fell in love with the University of Georgia. Katz said he wanted to go somewhere new, he wanted to meet new people.
While studying finance at UGA, he joined the Ice Hockey Club and has been a member all four years of college. At Georgia, he became a CHF player of the month, an assistant captain and one of the leading scorers in team history, reaching 100 career points his senior year.
For Camp and Katz, the CHF award came as somewhat of a shock. While Camp is a member of the Board of Governors for the CHF, he had no idea that Katz was nominated until it was publicly announced.
Katz’s work on the ice, his character and leadership capabilities were reasons for why he was selected to wear the assistant captain “A” on his jersey and why he was given the CHF award.
Katz is a unique player and teammate, Camp said. He said that the key word in all of this is “selfless.” When Katz is playing, he is worried about what will help the team, not what will improve his own stats.
“He epitomizes that ‘fantastic teammate’ that everybody would love to have on the team,” Camp said. “It’s always about somebody else, it’s never about him.”
Camp said Katz embodies characteristics that, as a coach, you look for in your players. Camp said he brings a different outlook, exhibiting optimism at all times.
While Katz has achieved great things in his hockey career, he gives all of the credit to his linemates and coaches.
Katz mentioned Carter Penzien, a hockey player who was a senior when Katz was a freshman. He said that Penzien was an electric player and helped him become more confident.
“I would argue that hockey is the closest camaraderie of brothers that you can have. I would say that these guys at Georgia are my family, they are my main squad. Everyone has the frat or sorority — this is our squad,” Katz said.
The UGA hockey team has had a successful season so far. With five games left in the regular season, the Bulldogs’ record sits at 18-3-1.
Katz said that playing with senior forwards Nate Michaelson and Jacob Salaski made his four years at Georgia more enjoyable. Their senior season shortens every day as they get closer to the final buzzer in the championship tournament in March.
He said that taking off his skates and jersey for the last time is something that he is not looking forward to. While his hockey career will not continue to the next level, he said he’s open to coaching in the future, as well as joining a men’s league.
“It’s crazy it has been 16 or 17 years of competitive hockey. I will for sure miss it,” Katz said.