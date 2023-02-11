The No. 15-ranked Georgia softball team defeated No. 18-ranked UCF in its first match of the season and in the UCF Black & Gold Tournament.
“I’m super proud of the fight,” head coach Tony Baldwin said. “It was great to get into a competition again with adrenaline. You practice and practice and practice and it’s just not the same when the lights are on. It was a great crowd tonight with excellent competition.”
The Bulldogs trailed for most of the game after going down one in the third inning. In the top of the sixth inning, redshirt-senior Jaiden Fields shifted the outcome of the game completely.
With the bases loaded and the Bulldogs down by a run, Fields stepped up to the plate and launched a single into right field. Senior Sydney Kuma and junior Sydney Chambley both scored off the hit, giving Fields two RBIs and giving Georgia a one-run lead.
Two batters later, a wild pitch brought in Fields, who made it to third base. This gave the Bulldogs a 4-2 lead, a lead that junior pitcher Madison Kerpics was able to hold in the sixth and seventh innings.
“Jaiden Fields, she’s been clutch her whole career, comes up in that moment and switches the momentum for us,” Baldwin said “Madison came in and was really sharp. It was a total team effort and I look forward to getting back at it tomorrow.”
Graduate pitcher Shelby Walters held the Knights in check by only allowing two runs in four innings pitched, before Kerpics took over and closed out the game.
“I thought the key to the game was Shelby [Walters] making the pitches to minimize damage,” Baldwin said.
Despite the win, Georgia was not without its mistakes.
The Bulldogs failed to take advantage early in the first inning by leaving two runners stranded with nobody out. On the defensive side of the field, a Bulldog error gave the Knights the bases loaded in the bottom of the second inning. The Knights capitalized, using that opportunity to cash in the first run of the game to give themselves a 1-0 lead. In the same inning, the Bulldogs failed to cover second base following a base hit, allowing a UCF base runner to advance easily to second.
Senior Sara Mosley earned an RBI double in the third inning, tying the game 1-1. The Bulldogs went on to strand two runners later in the inning. UCF junior Chloe Evans put the Knights back in the lead with an RBI single in the bottom of the third inning.
Shortly thereafter, Fields' performance at the plate and Kerpics on the mound propelled Georgia to its 4-2 victory.
Now, the Bulldogs push on in the UCF Black & Gold Tournament, as they face back-to-back opponents— Ohio State and Boise State— on Feb. 10.