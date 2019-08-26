If Jake Fromm were to go back and watch Georgia’s film from two seasons ago, there is one thing he would expect to see: a lot of handoffs to Nick Chubb and Sony Michel.
Chubb and Michel are long gone, but Fromm is still here, leading Georgia’s offense into a new season as one of the team’s veterans.
“Now, it’s a whole lot easier to pick up coverages, what they’re doing on defense,” Fromm said. “You kind of get into a rhythm and understand what certain coaches [and] certain opponents are willing to do against our football program.”
As the Bulldogs prepare for their first game of the 2019 season against Vanderbilt on Aug. 31, Fromm and senior safety J.R. Reed are helping freshmen like Nolan Smith and Nakobe Dean adjust to the college game. Georgia also has two new top assistants in offensive coordinator James Coley and defensive coordinator Dan Lanning.
The newcomers have been through all of fall camp, but they haven’t experienced an actual collegiate game. On the other hand, Fromm and Reed have been around the block a few times. It wasn’t a coincidence that head coach Kirby Smart sent them to SEC Media Days this summer, along with junior left tackle Andrew Thomas.
The veterans are at least partially responsible for letting the freshmen know what’s expected of them in the coming months.
“It starts with our culture,” Fromm said. “How can we get these guys in our culture to understand what we’re about as a football program … It’s win-now, win-now, and hopefully they’re ready for that.”
Reed, who has recorded 145 tackles in the last two seasons, said starting with a conference opponent will be beneficial for the freshmen.
“They will learn,” Reed said. “They will be able to get their feet wet … When they go in, I’m just going to tell them to relax and have fun.”
Starting against Vanderbilt might add to the pressure, but Reed isn’t too concerned.
“Pressure is privilege, y’all know this,” Reed said.
In the last two seasons, Fromm has thrown for 5,384 yards and 54 touchdowns. Smart said Fromm’s confidence has grown since handing the ball off to Chubb and Michel in 2017.
“Jake is a comfortable quarterback,” Smart said. “He believes in who he is. He trusts in his offense. He has a really good grasp of what plays we’re going to be running versus what [defensive] looks. It’s like having an extra coach on the field.”
Georgia knows what it will get from Fromm and Reed, barring any major injuries. But there are other uncertainties. A new batch of freshmen arrive every season. It’s not every year two new coordinators take over.
So how will the Georgia offense look under Coley?
“We’ll see,” Fromm said.
