Former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm lasted until the third day of the 2020 NFL Draft where he was drafted by the Buffalo Bills with the 167th overall pick. After his selection, Fromm spoke to media members on a conference call and discussed his draft selection. Here are takeaways from The Red & Black:
Falling in the draft
Fromm was ultimately taken in the fifth round of the NFL draft by the Buffalo Bills, which ended a draft-day slide from his projection near the late-third to early-fourth round. The former Bulldog was the eighth quarterback off the board behind Florida International's James Morgan, but he is not too broken up about being selected late.
“I am excited to be part of the team, humble and hungry, and ready to go in and serve and help this team in any way that I can,” Fromm said. “It had been a little longer than expected but I am so excited, so blessed, there are only so many people that get this opportunity to get that phone call.”
Former Bulldog Jacob Eason was selected 45 slots before Fromm with the 122nd overall pick, despite being rated similarly in pre-draft analysis. Fromm finished his college career fourth on Georgia’s all-time passing list with 8,224 yards and second in touchdowns with 78. Eason threw for 3,132 yards and 23 touchdowns in his lone year at Washington to Fromm’s junior numbers of 2,860 yards and 24 touchdowns.
Being underrated
Fromm was not the flashiest quarterback prospect in this year’s draft but he was one of the most stable. First overall pick Joe Burrow had one good college season with LSU after years of mediocrity. Tua Tagovailoa, the fifth overall selection, has struggled to stay on the field due to multiple injuries. Fromm does not approach the talent of those players but his ability to stay available is one of his strengths.
“My career, I have always been the guy kind of left out, the guy overseen,” Fromm said. “The guy that is not tall enough, not strong enough, can’t do this, can’t do that. For me, it is just showing up to work, competing, and then doing whatever I can to help the team win.”
Fromm has shown great poise in pressure situations and was consistent with his pre-snap reads and adjustments but he is often criticized due to his lack of head-turning plays. Fromm’s arm talent is a notch below some of the higher-drafted prospects but in three seasons, he has started in every game following the injury to Eason in the first game of 2017, Fromm’s freshman year.
Role with Buffalo
Since he was drafted by the Bills, Fromm is not going into a situation where an immediate starter is needed. Buffalo made an investment in the quarterback position in the 2018 draft with Josh Allen at the seventh overall pick.
After the 2020 draft, Bills general manager Brandon Beane said Fromm was simply “too good to pass up” once the fifth round came. Allen’s play was erratic in his first two seasons in Buffalo, giving the selection of Fromm some traction because of his stability in three years at Georgia.
“All I know is to stay humble and hungry and make that [quarterback] room better in any way that I can,” Fromm said. “Whether that is making Josh [Allen] better, making Josh better is making the team better so for me I am just trying to compete and do the best that I can and make that room better and make the team better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.