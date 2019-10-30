After Georgia’s loss to South Carolina, Jake Fromm and the rest of the team's leaders stepped up in the locker room to speak behind closed doors to their teammates about the remainder of the season.
Bulldogs' left tackle Andrew Thomas said head coach Kirby Smart’s No. 1 motto after the loss was to come together as a team. With outside noise about Fromm and his performance, Thomas said the team continued to embrace him.
“Jake has been playing hard for us the past three years and he’s going to continue to do the same thing,” Thomas said.
Fromm quickly went from whistling to the tune of “Rocky Top” to throwing his first interceptions of the season the week after. Now Fromm will lead his team into a game that will likely determine the winner of the SEC East.
“I’m ready to go, let’s go play football,” Fromm said. “I’m ready to go out, show what I’ve been working on [and] show what this team’s been working on.”
Fromm threw three interceptions, attempted 51 passes and recorded his worst completion percentage of the season against the Gamecocks on Oct. 12.
In a rainy mess the following week, Fromm completed just nine passes on 12 attempts against Kentucky. Fromm said the Kentucky game was an outlier.
Despite his recent struggles, Fromm’s confidence has remained the same heading into a game that carries more weight.
“Jake always stays level headed regardless of if we’re playing really well or if we’re not doing well,” Thomas said. “I think that’s what makes him a great leader because he stays the same all the time.”
Since the loss, Fromm said he has been going over tape and running plays through his head. Now he is trying to flush those thoughts, relax and have fun.
But don’t expect Georgia to have a brand new offense against Florida. Fromm said the offense wants to be more explosive but won’t be tearing up its traditional game plan.
“If you’re looking for a 180 change [on the offense] that’s not going to be us,” Fromm said. We’re just going to do what we do and we are going to do it better and we are going to be effective at doing it.”
One bright spot for Georgia’s offense could be the potential return of Lawrence Cager. The graduate transfer has been cleared to play against Florida, but the ultimate decision of his start will be based on his performance at practice this week. Cager left the South Carolina game early with a rib injury but Fromm said his return would be huge for the offense.
Fromm’s confidence doesn’t end with himself. He said the confidence is high in the receiver room as well and Cager will add a little bit more juice to the offense.
“[The receivers are] ready, they know they’re ready,” Fromm said. “There’s no side pep talk or anything, they’re ready to go play football just like I am. Bring it on.”
