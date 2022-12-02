Georgia’s 2021 defense was historically dominant, with star players like Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean and Lewis Cine leading the way.
This season’s defense has produced another strong campaign despite the loss of eight players to the 2022 NFL draft. And a big reason the Bulldogs have avoided a drop-off is due to defensive lineman Jalen Carter.
Head coach Kirby Smart said prior to the season that Carter is just as talented as Davis or defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt — Georgia’s two best interior defensive linemen from last year.
“He was overshadowed maturity-wise by the other two [Davis and Wyatt], he wasn’t overshadowed talent-wise by any means,” Smart said. “He is massive. He is as talented or more talented athletically than those two. A very different guy than those two, but he is matured.”
According to 247Sports, Carter was a 5-star recruit coming out of Apopka High School in Florida and the fourth-best defensive tackle recruit in the nation. Carter committed to UGA on May 20, 2019, choosing Georgia over schools like Alabama, Clemson and Florida.
“I knew it would be Georgia from the first visit,” Carter told 247Sports. “Each visit got better and better. I have bonded with players and I feel at home in Athens.”
Carter has 25 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles on the year, but while his numbers don’t necessarily jump off the page, his impact goes beyond stats. He commands frequent double teams from opponents and opens up space for other defenders to make plays.
Carter said last April that he’d been finding ways to work harder than he had in the past thanks to motivation from his teammates, including Davis and Wyatt.
“I started running more after practice and all that because those guys motivated me to do more, because they told me I could be a top-10 pick and all that,” Carter said. “So I’ve done a lot that I usually didn’t do in my freshman year, and I’ve just been working harder.”
Offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran said earlier this year that Carter also helps his teammates get better at practice, particularly fellow defensive linemen.
“Jalen Carter is a lot more quiet and he likes to stay to himself and be around with the guys,” Van Pran said. “I think one thing he’s done this year is push the guys around him — Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, helping out the guys like Naz [Stackhouse], Mykel [Williams], whoever they may be. Just pushing those guys, that’s the biggest step I’ve seen him take is being more of a leader.”
Defensive lineman Zion Logue said Carter is a unique personality on the team.
“He’s a very quiet guy, but he’s also funny at the same time,” Logue said. “He has his own way of being funny and a fun-loving guy. When it’s time to work, he knows how to flip the switch and get ready to go to work. I think that’s a unique thing about him.”
With Nolan Smith out for the year following a torn pec against Florida, Carter’s return from an ankle injury has been big for the Georgia defense. Carter missed three games early in the season due to that injury, but has been a force since re-entering the lineup.
Against Tennessee, Carter had his most disruptive outing of the season, posting four tackles with two for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble in Georgia’s 27-13 win over the Volunteers. For his efforts, Carter was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week for the second time in his career.
Smart said Carter’s absence affected the defense against the pass and the run due to his ability to play well against both.
“It’s not like he’s a one-trick pony,” Smart said. “He can really pass rush good, he can play the run, he’s disruptive. So he’s not a -— ‘Well it affects just our pass rush,’ no, it affects everything, because he’s a really phenomenal player and you’d like to have him out there.”
Carter is also projected to be a top five selection and the top Bulldog off the board in next year’s NFL draft if he decides to declare for it.
So while Georgia’s defensive front may not have the depth of talent that last year’s unit possessed, Carter’s excellent play, work ethic and leadership has the group in position to return to the College Football Playoff nonetheless.