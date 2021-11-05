Georgia left tackle Jamaree Salyer will not play in Saturday’s game against Missouri after suffering a foot injury, according to Dawgs247.
The injury is likely to keep him from playing against Tennessee as well. The senior offensive lineman has started all eight games this season.
In his absence, it is possible that redshirt freshman Broderick Jones will start at left tackle.
Against Auburn, Salyer was pulled from the game after suffering a leg injury, but was back in the starting line up a week later against Kentucky. Jones replaced Salyer for the remainder of the game.
Georgia has utilized the same starters on its offensive line since the second week of the season. Tate Ratledge started in the season opener against Clemson, but suffered a season-ending foot injury, leaving Warren Ericson to take his place.
Salyer was named a team captain in the Bulldogs’ game against Arkansas on Oct. 2 and most recently against Florida on Oct. 30.