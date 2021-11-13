In its final SEC matchup of the regular season, Georgia looked to running back James Cook, who came up huge against Tennessee.
Zamir White has been the lead back for the Bulldogs throughout the season. However, on Saturday, it was Cook who stepped up in a big way. White struggled against the Volunteers’ defense as he was held to 55 yards on 12 carries.
It did not take long for Cook to step up in wake of White’s struggles. The senior capped off Georgia’s first drive of the game with a 39-yard touchdown rush with just over nine minutes to play in the first quarter. Quarterback Stetson Bennett was not surprised by Cook’s breakout performance.
“He’s been due for that kind of game. He’s a great player,” Bennett said. “He comes in, leads this team, works hard, he’s explosive, he knows what to do.”
Cook went on to rush for 104 yards against the Volunteers, tying his career best game as a Bulldog. However, the running back’s qualities go far beyond his ability to run the football. Cook also caught three passes for 43 yards, enough to rank second among Georgia pass catchers in the game.
The biggest of Cook’s three catches came with 37 seconds until the second half. Bennett connected with the running back on a wheel route, resulting in a 23-yard touchdown catch. The Bulldogs have been eager to match Cook up against opposing linebackers and secondaries this season, a tactic that linebacker Nakobe Dean recognizes from practice.
“I’ve been going against him since I’ve been here,” Dean said. “I know what type of player he is in the rushing game and in the passing game. I know how versatile he is and how much of a mismatch he can be.”
Cook finished the game with three total touchdowns and 147 yards from scrimmage. He scored three of Georgia’s five touchdowns in the contest.
Head coach Kirby Smart praised Cook for his improvement this season, pointing out the running back’s ability to improve from game to game.
“You’re talking about a guy that wills himself to win. I mean this guy wants to win bad and he doesn’t care what it takes. He will do anything you ask,” Smart said. “The guy makes plays and he’s getting better as the season progresses.”
Cook has been no stranger to the spotlight this season. The running back ranks second on the team in rushing yards with 487 to date and has also added 111 yards through the air. He has added nine touchdowns to the Bulldogs’ tally just ten games into the season.
With two games left in the regular season, Cook will have ample chances to make yet another impact to keep Georgia undefeated and make a run into the postseason.