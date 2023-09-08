Entering the 2023 offseason, the Georgia defense needed a leader.
For the second-straight season, the Bulldogs watched as defender after defender was drafted into the NFL, propelled by their collegiate success to a future in professional football. Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, Kelee Ringo, Christopher Smith and others all found themselves with new homes and new teammates, while the Bulldogs were left looking for answers.
Georgia has talent up and down the defense, but when it comes to a voice in the locker room — someone to set an example and unite the team when times get tough — head coach Kirby Smart and his staff looked to the linebackers. According to them, Jamon “Pop” Dumas-Johnson answered the call.
“I’ve been incredibly pleased with Pop through this early part of camp – his leadership and how vocal he is,” Georgia co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann said. “His overall effort and approach to practice on a day to day is consistent, and we need that from him. He wants to be significantly better than he was last year, and he’s practicing like that’s what he wants to do.”
Improving on last season could be a tall task for Dumas-Johnson, who finished second on the team in both tackles (70) and sacks (four) in 2022. After the season, the junior earned an All-SEC second team nomination from the Associated Press, and he finished as a finalist for the Butkus Award, given to the best linebacker in college football.
Dumas-Johnson is no stranger to excellent linebacker play. He watched Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker and Channing Tindall fly around the field en route to Georgia’s national championship two seasons ago. Dumas-Johnson said he learned the importance of communication from watching them, something he’s trying to instill in this year’s defense.
“I just feel like we’ve got to have connection,” Dumas-Johnson said. “At the end of the day, connection brings a team together and that’s something we believe in.”
That voice in the locker room hasn’t gone unnoticed. From his position at the heart of the defense, Dumas-Johnson keeps everyone constantly connected. He makes sure all the disparate parts of the defense are aware of each intricate detail required to keep a defense in rhythm — from the defensive coordinator’s play call to the opposing quarterback’s snap count and everything in between.
Through his role as the defense’s conductor, Dumas-Johnson has earned the respect of both newcomers and veterans alike. Defensive back Javon Bullard has played with Dumas-Johnson since the pair arrived at Georgia in 2021, and Bullard emphasized Dumas-Johnson’s value to the team.
“This defense would not be the same without Jamon,” Bullard said. “This defense is not the same without his voice. As a middle linebacker, you have to take on that role and that’s something he doesn’t take lightly. He embraces it. He comes into work each day in, day out.”
Georgia fans have seen plenty of linebackers shine in Athens. Over the past decade, the Bulldogs have had 15 players drafted to the NFL from that position, including five in the first round.
Dumas-Johnson has a chance to follow in their footsteps as the next great Georgia linebacker, and many news outlets are expecting a big year from him in 2023. He was named to the Preseason All-SEC First Team, the AP Preseason All-America First Team and the Butkus Award watch list.
However, Dumas-Johnson said he has bigger aspirations than personal achievements this season. The Bulldogs have a chance to accomplish something unprecedented this year, and Dumas-Johnson said he wants to help them carve out their place in college football history.
“My goal is for the team to do what we came to do,” Dumas-Johnson said. “I’m not really worried about my own goals anymore … Team success means individual success. That’s why we’re here.”