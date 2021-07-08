After an incredible start to the 2021 season, it was announced that Jared Walsh, a Los Angeles Angels infielder, was named to the American League All-Star team by the MLB on Monday.
Walsh has been a great bat for the Angels squad this season as he ranks top five in RBI, home runs, doubles, extra-base hits and slugging percentage. He becomes only the fourth former Bulldog to ever be named an All-Star.
This season alone, Walsh has provided two walk-off hits to secure wins for the Angels. He’s also had highlights like his grand slam at Yankee Stadium in the ninth inning off Aroldis Chapman.
During his time at Georgia, Walsh was a co-captain in 2015 as a two-way player. As a four-year player he finished his Bulldog career with a .271 batting average, seven home runs and 58 RBI.
Walsh’s senior season is when he truly broke out. As a pitcher he had a 5-2 record with a 2.60 ERA, the best on the team. As a batter he had a career season, posting a .306 batting average to go along with 14 doubles and three home runs.
The Angels drafted Walsh in the 39th round in the 2015 MLB Draft. According to Elias Sports Bureau, that makes him just the 11th player ever to be drafted in the 39th round or later and earn a spot on the All-Star team.
Walsh will take the field at the 91st annual Midsummer Classic July 13 at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado.