All-SEC graduate senior Jenna Staiti notched a 22-point double-double as the No. 12 ranked Georgia women’s basketball team secured a tough 62-52 road win against No. 24 Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss to improve to 16-4 on the season and 5-3 in conference play.
The Rebels ranked No. 17 in the nation in scoring defense with opponents averaging just 54.1 points per game. From tipoff, they made their presence felt with a full-court press.
It was the Bulldogs that would jump out to an early lead though, as careless turnovers from Ole Miss led to quick baskets for Georgia.
Staiti knocked down back-to-back triples and Sarah Ashlee Barker followed up her coast-to-coast layup off a steal with another hustle putback score off an offensive rebound.
The Bulldogs were successful early in passing out of the Rebel press and getting easy layups at the other end. After the game was tied 6-6, Georgia went on a 13-0 scoring run and by the end of the period led 21-8.
Entering the second quarter, the game began to take a fast-paced physical shape with both team’s defenses generating most of the scoring opportunities.
As Staiti added to her point total, she was very effective at limiting Ole Miss star forward Shakira Austin, forcing her to take tough shots or making her earn her points at the charity stripe.
At half, Austin had just 3 points and was 1-6 from the field, while Staiti was in double digits with 14. Fastbreak scoring off of broken presses gifted the Bulldogs a 18-4 paint scoring margin.
In the second half, the Rebels found more success with their full-court press, creating havoc for point guard Que Morrison and forcing six third quarter turnovers by Georgia.
While Staiti’s steady contributions helped maintain the Bulldogs’ 13-point lead through three, the stifling Ole Miss press in the fourth quarter generated a scoring run that cut the Georgia advantage to just six points with just under four minutes to go.
While the Rebels were able to force eight Bulldog turnovers in the fourth quarter, head coach Joni Taylor trusted her veteran leadership to fight through the pressure. Redshirt senior Mikayla Coombs went on to hit a clutch baseline floater and spinning layup to ice the game.
“This was a terrific win for us today,” head coach Joni Taylor said. “We knew it would be tough today. Ole Miss has an excellent team, and the atmosphere was great. I’m very proud of our toughness and how we played.”
Georgia returns home to Stegeman Coliseum Feb. 3 to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores at 7 p.m. EST.