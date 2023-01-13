University of Georgia president Jere Morehead was appointed to the National Football Foundation board of trustees, joining the likes of Roger Goodell, Troy Aikman and Archie Manning. Morehead’s three-year term with the board officially began on Jan. 1, 2023.
The National Football Foundation is a nonprofit organization responsible for a number of programs in the realm of football. The Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame is one of these institutions — the National Football Foundation oversees nominations, voting and inductions for the annual Hall of Fame class.
Former Georgia head coach Mark Richt was inducted into the 2023 class, following former Georgia defensive back Champ Bailey, who gained entry in 2022. Georgia has had over a dozen other coaches and athletes voted into the Hall. Coaches include national champions Vince Dooley and Wally Butts and players include Herschel Walker, Charley Trippi, Fran Tarkenton and David Pollack.
Morehead’s role as university president began on July 1, 2013. He currently holds the position of president of the Southeastern Conference [SEC], is a member of the NCAA Board of Governors and is the acting Chair of the NCAA Division 1 Board of Directors.