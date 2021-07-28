Kickoff is right around the corner for Georgia football. Whether it’s between the hedges at Sanford Stadium or on the road, the Bulldogs come into the 2021-2022 season poised to do some damage.
As Georgia’s first game against Clemson draws closer, The Red & Black takes a look at which players you should be looking for on the field this season.
#18 JT Daniels, quarterback
Georgia’s starting quarterback situation is much different in 2021 compared to the uncertainty of the 2020 season. Daniels will be at the helm of the offense as he tries to improve upon his 4-0 record as a starter at Georgia. His impressive four-game stint to end last season saw him put up 1,231 yards and 10 touchdowns, which gave fans a true look into the new offensive system that offensive coordinator Todd Monken has introduced.
#99 Jordan Davis, defensive tackle
Davis announced he was returning for his senior season back in January to settle “unfinished business.” The 6-foot-6-inches, 330 pound nose tackle has been phenomenal in his Bulldog career, plugging holes from tackle-to-tackle with his sheer size and strength. In 32 total games, Davis has racked up five sacks and seven tackles for loss. With his experience and motivation coming into his senior season, look for Davis to be a solid force on the defensive line all year long.
#14 Arik Gilbert, wide receiver
After spending his freshman season at LSU, Gilbert decided early in June that he would be transferring to Georgia. In eight games as a Tiger, he caught 35 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns and earned first-team Freshman All-SEC honors. As a recruit, Gilbert was the No. 1 ranked tight end, but he’s joining the Bulldogs as a wide receiver, where he’s bound to be a matchup nightmare for teams defending him due to his 6-foot-5-inch frame and speed.
#23 Tykee Smith, defensive back
Smith is another transfer that head coach Kirby Smart added to his roster in the offseason and for good reason. After the 2020 season, Georgia lost its top three safeties and top three cornerbacks, making defensive backs the most pressing need for the 2021 roster. Smith comes into Georgia from West Virginia with an impressive resume. The junior from Philadelphia earned third-team All-American honors last season and was ranked the top returning safety in college football, according to Pro Football Focus.
#69 Jamaree Salyer, offensive tackle
Offensive line was another position in question for the Bulldogs this offseason. While Smart has recruited well and brought in talent for the position, many of Georgia’s starters on the offensive line will lack experience. Salyer helped subdue concerns when he announced he would be returning for his final year of eligibility, making him a key piece on the Bulldogs’ offensive line for the 2021 season. After playing 92% of all offensive snaps for Georgia last season, he enters his senior season as the most experienced lineman on the team.