The Georgia cross country teams competed at the Commodore Classic Saturday morning in Nashville, Tennessee. It marked the Bulldogs' second meet of the season.
“I was very satisfied with both our effort today and the work we got accomplished,” distance coach Patrick Cunniff said, “I think both teams got valuable experience about how to handle the 8k and 6k distances.”
Freshman Nicholas Yanek received top honors for Georgia for the second week in a row. He was the third freshman to cross the 8k and finished 17th overall with a time of 24 minutes, 56.4 seconds. Junior Taylor Scarbrough was also running his second collegiate race for Georgia and finished 51st with a time of 25:46.2.
“All of the men finished strong on the backside of the course,” Cunniff said. “I feel like we made some real progress and now we look forward to getting back to work.”
Senior Jessica Drop finished second out of the 192 women with a time of 21:08.5, finishing 0.5 seconds behind Bailey Hertenstein from Indiana. Sophomore Anna Marian Block was the second Lady Bulldog to cross the line. Block completed the race in 22 minutes, 21.1 seconds.
For the first time in her collegiate career, freshman Ellie Hall scored for the Lady Bulldogs. She finished sixth in the 6k race with a time of 22:31.2.
The Bulldogs will run at their third meet on Oct. 5 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
