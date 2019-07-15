Georgia track and field rising junior Johannes Erm set the school record by earning a silver medal in the decathlon at the European U-23 Championships in Gavle, Sweden, on Sunday, July 14.
Erm, a native of Tallinn, Estonia, scored 8,445 points in 10 events over two days to top Maicel Uibo’s previous school record of 8,356 from the 2015 NCAA Championships. Before this weekend’s meet, Erm stood second on the Georgia list with 8,352 scored, which was done when he captured the 2019 NCAA title in the decathlon.
With Texas A&M’s Lindon Victor holding the in-season collegiate record at 8,539 points, Erm now stands seventh on the all-time all-dates collegiate list. This is the second time this year Erm has hit a 2020 Olympic standard score of at least 8,350.
Erm put together a strong string of events on Saturday and Sunday that included personal bests in the 100-meter dash, high jump, javelin and a season-high in the long jump. Erm also had strong showings in the other events such as the shot put, 110m hurdles, discus, pole vault and the 400m.
