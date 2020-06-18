The Richt family is a household name in Athens. After fans watched former Georgia head coach Mark Richt graze the Sanford Stadium sidelines for 15 years, he left to coach at his alma mater, the Miami Hurricanes from 2016-2018.
Now, with Mark’s support, his son Jon Richt and former Georgia football player Fred Munzenmaier have teamed up as co-owners to open Watkinsville’s newest gym.
“It's home for us,” Jon Richt said. “Fred played here at Georgia. I grew up here, my father was a part of UGA for so long. It feels like home to us.”
D1 Training opened its newest location in Athens on June 8 after launching in Nashville, Tennessee in 2001.
Between 2001-2015, Mark Richt led Georgia football to a 145-51 record including two SEC championship titles in five appearances. Richt’s son Jon coached with the Buffalo Bills as an offensive assistant and worked alongside his dad at both Georgia and Miami. Munzenmaier, who redshirted as a freshman running back in 2016, competed in Athens until 2010 and later worked on the football strength and conditioning staff.
Construction delays pushed back the gym’s launch and forced Richt and Munzenmaier to open the location during COVID-19. As a result, the entire staff has taken steps such as regular equipment sanitization and group size limits to make the facility as safe as possible.
“We had to open up under these conditions, so there wasn't really a change because there wasn't an operation prior to this for us,” Munzenmaier said. “We had to learn how to adjust to being clean and safe and making sure that people were in an environment where they're not at risk.”
Munzenmaier and the Richt family have been working on opening in Athens since May 2019. Jon Richt previously worked out at D1 as a trainee and later worked in the company’s home office in Nashville before opening a location of his own.
The gym offers training based on age ranging from seven years old to adults and trains athletes across the sports spectrum.
Jon Richt and Munzenmaier want to work specifically with the high school strength and conditioning programs to develop athletes that may not receive the same attention as other sports.
“There's going to be some sports or some groups that don't get all the resources that others do,” Jon Richt said. “And we feel like that's a place where we can come in and help those coaches.”
After its 2001 opening, D1 gyms began expanding across the country in 2016 with locations in 26 states and an additional 99 gyms in development. Georgia currently has two facilities with locations in Buford and Athens.
Munzenmaier and the Richt family just began their first franchise as owners, but have not ruled out the possibility of expanding their reach.
‘“We're very interested in continuing to bring other communities where there's a need for it,” Munzenmaier said. “But at this moment we're really just going full speed and getting 100% to this area.”
