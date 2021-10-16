Heading into the 2021 season, Jordan Davis was looked at as one of the most highly regarded defensive linemen in college football, and he again played to that standard against Kentucky. The senior nose tackle is atop many NFL draft boards and is a projected first-round draft pick.
Through seven games, Davis is continuing to impress, even garnering some attention in the Heisman race as he impacts games in more ways than just defense. In a 30-13 win against Kentucky, Davis was able to block a field goal and an extra point attempt.
“Godzilla-like,” was the word Georgia head coach Kirby Smart used to describe Davis after the game. “He's the immovable object. He's a really good player and he's bought into that.”
Davis’ efforts may not always show up in the statistics after the game, as he’s only recorded 18 total tackles and 1.5 sacks this season, but his impact is felt beyond the numbers.
In the second quarter, Kentucky’s Matt Ruffolo lined up to kick a 33-yard field goal to try and decrease the 17-point deficit. Davis and teammate Devonte Wyatt plowed through three offensive lineman to create pressure and block the field goal.
“[Davis] plays one of the biggest impacts,” linebacker Adam Anderson said. “From taking up blocks to even the way he runs after quarterbacks, they fear him.”
Having a player like Davis who is not only athletic, but can plug up multiple running lanes on any given play has been a key factor of the Bulldogs’ defensive success.
Smart said that the defense is able to run “alternative coverages” because of Davis’ ability to stop the run and make offenses one-dimensional.
Kentucky was able to put a long scoring drive together as the game reached its final seconds, and despite the win being all but secure, Davis continued to make his presence known.
Ruffolo lined up for his extra point attempt when Davis once again found his way past the offensive line to block the kick. It allowed the Georgia defense to end on a highlight despite giving up a last second touchdown.
“It's awesome,” Stetson Bennett said. “When [the defense gets] a turnover or suck the life out of an offense and the crowd is jumping all over, or we get a sack on third down or we block the field goal or block an extra point at the end. We definitely ride [the momentum].”
As for Davis, his performance against Kentucky will likely continue the conversation about his chances for the Heisman and other accolades.
Smart dismissed the idea, noting that the award is mostly an offensive award and even if Davis continues the way he’s playing it would be hard for him to win the Heisman. However, he said he’d rather his team focus on the overall success rather than individual success.
“I'll be honest, the guys on our team are so bought into their roles and as long as they do that they will keep getting better,” Smart said. “You know my biggest fear is guys worried about things like that and not the total team success.”