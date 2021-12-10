Georgia’s defensive lineman Jordan Davis took home a pair of the most prestigious awards in college football on Thursday night.
The senior won the 2021 Bednarik Award, given annually to the nation’s top defensive player, and the Outland Trophy, given to the country’s top interior lineman on either side of the ball.
The last Bulldog to win the Bednarik Award was College Football Hall of Famer David Pollack in 2004. This year, Davis beat out Alabama’s Will Anderson, Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton and Oregon’s Kavon Thibdeaux for the award.
Davis is the first Georgia player to take the Outland Trophy since Bill Stanfill in 1968. Davis outlasted Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum and North Carolina State’s Ikem Ekwonu to claim the trophy.
In 13 games this season, Davis has 28 tackles, two of which are sacks. Davis’ exploits also account for 10 lost yards and countless double-team matchups. He joins linebacker Nakobe Dean, who took home the Butkus Award last week, as defensive Bulldogs taking home awards.
With Davis’ on-field efforts now nationally recognized in the trophy case, his next-level attributes seem as applicable as ever. Still, Davis and the Bulldogs have football to play in the 2021 season with their eyes set on even more hardware.
Georgia and its towering defensive tackle face Michigan in just over three weeks in the Capital One Orange Bowl. For the first time this season, Jordan Davis will take the field as a multi-award winner.