After a shortened 2020 season, utility player Jordan Doggett decided to leave Georgia to finish her college softball career at Oklahoma State. Doggett joins former Bulldog Alysen Febrey who transferred to Oklahoma State August 2019.
Doggett announced that she would be leaving Georgia on April 8 via social media. The move was made official by this Oklahoma State press release on April 20.
The McDonough, Georgia, native ended her final season at Georgia with a .360 batting average and two home runs — tying her career high — in 27 games. Defensively, she moved to left field from her usual spot in the infield for the first three years in Athens.
Doggett arrived in Athens and began contributing to Lu Harris-Champer’s team immediately. She appeared in 35 games and started 24 of those games at second base her freshman year while hitting .257.
Harris-Champer moved Doggett to third base during her sophomore season, where she started all 61 games of the 2018 season. She finished with a .263 average and hit her first career home run as a Bulldog.
Her junior season, Doggett hit two home runs and finished with a .316 average. She appeared at third base, second base and as the designated player in 52 games played.
During her time at Georgia, Doggett appeared in three NCAA tournaments, including a trip to the Women’s College World Series in 2018.
