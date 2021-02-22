Editor's Note: The photo was taken at a separate women's basketball game in November 2019 before social distancing guidelines were enforced.
Earlier this season, the Georgia women’s basketball team won its first game in Knoxville, Tennessee, since 1996.
On Sunday, the Bulldogs followed up with another win at Stegeman Coliseum against the Volunteers, marking the first time Georgia has swept Tennessee since the 1984-85 season.
“It just speaks to Tennessee and their dominance, and how hard it is to beat them twice in one season,” said Georgia head coach Joni Taylor. “Just to be able to sweep them in one season is special.”
Georgia’s win in Athens contrasted heavily with the victory in Knoxville. Georgia chased and secured a 67-66 win in Knoxville in January, closing a 17-point halftime deficit in the process, but led for virtually the entire match on Sunday.
“We were able to go in and see the mistakes we made the first game, and we [were] able to capitalize off the mistakes and [were] able to see the wide open passes and wide open looks out there on the court,” said senior guard Que Morrison.
The standout moment of the match came from Georgia’s Jordan Isaacs, who blocked a gripping, last-moment 3-point shot from Rennia Davis to preserve the lead for the Bulldogs.
“Jordan doesn’t always light up the stat sheet, and she’s not the one that everybody wants to ask about, but I say this all the time — she is our glue defensively, especially for our forwards in terms of just her blue collar, her effort that she gives,” Taylor said. “If she is not on the floor in that moment, that doesn’t happen.”
Gabby Connally had another sparkling performance Sunday. After scoring 29 points with six 3-pointers against Missouri, she scored a game-high 24 points and five 3-pointers against the Volunteers. Connally also scored the last basket of the match for the Bulldogs, making it 57-55 with only 22 seconds left on the clock.
Despite the win and a better overall record, Georgia still sits below Tennessee in the SEC standings. With two more games played than the Volunteers, the Bulldogs could see themselves move up in the standings with a little help from around the conference and, of course, wins against Kentucky and Florida.
“We are going to enjoy it for today, and then get ready to work on a really good Kentucky team,” Taylor said.