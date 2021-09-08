Georgia's starting quarterback JT Daniels is questionable for Saturday’s game against UAB with an injury to his core. His status is day-to-day and he practiced on Monday, but did not see a lot of action Tuesday. Redshirt freshman Carson Beck spent most of the time with the first team on Tuesday, according to 247 Sports.
Georgia right tackle Warren McClendon said Daniels was getting work with the first team on Wednesday's practice with Beck getting some as well.
"[Daniels] has been looking good," McClendon said." He hasn't missed a beat. He's been practicing, taking reps. He looks good."
Beck played in one game last season, appearing in the fourth quarter against Missouri. He was ranked as a four-star quarterback and the No. 39 overall player in Florida, according to 247 Sports.
Daniels has gone five games starting for the Bulldogs and won all five. Most recently, a 10-3 win over Clemson where he threw for 135 yards and one interception. It was the lowest amount of yards Daniels had thrown while at Georgia and the first time he did not throw a touchdown pass as a Bulldog.
Georgia currently has eight quarterbacks on its roster including Stetson Bennett who appeared in eight games for the Bulldogs last season after playing in five games in 2019.
The Bulldogs are set to face off against UAB Saturday at 3:30 p.m. It will be the first time since 2019 that a full-capacity crowd will be at Sanford Stadium.