After signing a name, image and likeness deal with Zaxby’s and Everett Sports Management, Georgia quarterback JT Daniels has entered another deal, this time with clothing line Rhoback, in the changing landscape of college sports.
The deal is set to be the largest NIL apparel deal to date, according to a Rhoback spokesperson. The deal includes a base fee plus a revenue share component.
“We are beyond excited to welcome JT Daniels to the Rhoback Family,” a Rhoback spokesman said in a statement. “A top contender for the Heisman Trophy, JT embodies everything Rhoback’s #CraveActivity lifestyle is all about and we couldn’t think of a more fitting student athlete to represent the Rhoback brand on and off the field.”
Daniels is planning to give Rhoback apparel to his teammates, according to the statement. As part of his earlier deal with Everett Sports Management, he plans to split half of his earnings among the rest of his teammates.
Following the NCAA’s decision to allow college athletes to be paid for their name, image and likeness, Rhoback instituted Rhoback U for athletes to apply and partner with the company. Daniels joins over 1,000 other student athletes including Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton.
“It’s exciting to be one of the first student athletes to partner with one of the fastest growing activewear brands in the country,” Daniels said in the statement.