After joining Everett Sports Management for the upcoming college football season, Georgia quarterback JT Daniels has reached a six-month NIL trading card deal that could bring in upwards of $1 million, per an article from UGAWire. Daniels plans to split half of his earnings amongst the rest of his teammates.
The reported deal gives the junior, who is among 2021 Heisman pre-season favorites, $100 per card signature and an additional 50% of earnings on the sale of both signed and unsigned cards.
Daniels is one of many standout college athletes looking to navigate the quickly evolving NIL environment granted by the NCAA. This latest deal for Daniels adds to his earlier NIL partnerships with the fast food chain Zaxby’s and Watkinsville-based disability outreach organization Extra Special People.
Everett Sports Management also advises former Georgia players Nick Chubb, Sony Michel and D’Andre Swift, and fellow collegiate athletes Sam Howell from North Carolina and Haley and Hanna Cavinder from Fresno State.
Daniels is entering his second year with the Bulldogs after a 2020 campaign that saw him register 10 touchdowns and two interceptions in four games, and hopes to establish himself as a marketable athlete in the weeks leading up to Georgia’s Sept. 4 season opener in Charlotte, North Carolina against Clemson.